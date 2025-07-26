'No one left to play in courtyard': Woman who lost both kids in Rajasthan school building collapse Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday visited Jhalawar and met the families of the victims. Earlier, she visited the hospital to meet students injured in the incident. Taking to X, Raje said the state Education Department should conduct the survey of all schools.

Jhalawar:

A woman lost both of her children in the school building collapse incident in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar. The inconsolable mother, whose son and daughter were among the seven students killed in the mishap, cried her heart out and said she wished God had taken her life instead and spared her children.

She said her home was completely empty now and there was no one to play.

"I've lost everything... I had only two children, a boy and a girl, and both are gone. My home is empty... There's no one left to play in the courtyard. I wish God had taken me instead and spared my children," she said while talking to PTI.

The seven children were cremated after the administration handed over their mortal remains to their respective families. The victims were identified as Payal (12), Priyanka (12), Kundan (12), Harish (8), Kartik and a brother and sister -- Meena (12) and Kanha (6).

Infuriated parents and relatives of the deceased launched a protest against administration and vandalised police vehicles.

Vasundhara Raje visits grieving families

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday visited Jhalawar and met the families of the victims. Earlier, she visited the hospital to meet students injured in the incident. Taking to X, Raje said the state Education Department should conduct the survey of all schools and children should be shifted to safe buildings if the existing structures are dilapidated.

Five teachers suspended

The Rajasthan Education Department on Friday sacked five teachers in the aftermath of the tragic incident.

The District Education Officer (Headquarters), Elementary Education, Jhalawar, issued suspension orders for staff members, including Meena Garg, Javed Ahmad, Ramvilas Lavvanshi, Kanhaiyalal Suman, and Badrilal Lodha.

CM Sharma conducts high-level meeting

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has expressed anguish over the incident. He held a high-level meeting and instructed officials to conduct surveys across schools in Rajasthan to ensure that no building functions in a dilapidated condition.