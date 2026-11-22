Kota:

At least nine people, including children, were killed and several others injured after a vehicle carrying pilgrims rammed into a parked truck along the roadside on the Kota-Udaipur highway in Rajasthan's Kota district late at night, officials said. The accident took place near Shambhupura village on the Kota-Udaipur National Highway, under the jurisdiction of the Nata police station area.

Victims returning to Maharashtra from Khatu Shyam Ji temple

According to preliminary information, the victims were returning to Maharashtra after visiting the Khatu Shyam Ji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar district when their vehicle rammed into a stationary truck.

The deceased were reportedly members of the same family. Several others were injured in the collision and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Six injured people were initially admitted to Kota Medical College Hospital, while further details about their condition are awaited.

According to Additional District Collector Rajesh Joshi, the vehicle was carrying 16 people when the accident occurred. The victims were returning to Maharashtra after visiting Khatu Shyam and reportedly belonged to the same family. "It was a deeply tragic and painful accident, in which nine people lost their lives," Joshi said, adding that the administration's priority was to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured and their recovery. Post-mortem procedures for the deceased are underway.

A survivor said the group was travelling from Khatu Shyam towards Dhar when two of their vehicles fell behind while three others moved ahead. "We then received a call from a woman in the group informing us that an accident had occurred. We rushed to the spot," the victim said.

3 killed, over 15 injured as car collides with tempo in Jodhpur

Meanwhile, in another incident, at least three people were killed, and around 15 others were injured after a car collided with a tempo in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. The injured were rushed to Mathuradas Mathur Hospital in four ambulances, where they are undergoing treatment.

According to preliminary information, the people involved in the accident were members of a family from Gujarat who were returning after visiting Ramdevra. Their vehicle met with an accident shortly after they began their return journey.

Mathuradas Mathur Hospital Superintendent Vikas Rajpurohit said, "This was a family from Gujarat. They are members of the same family who were perhaps going from Gujarat to Ramdevra, and on the way there, their vehicle met with an accident. We received information from there around 7:00 PM, and we made full preparations. And so far, around 14 or 15 people have arrived here via four ambulances, including three women and four children."

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