Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Rajasthan: Man arrested for raping, impregnating live-in partner's minor daughter in Baran

Rajasthan rape case: In yet another shocking incident from Rajasthan, a man has been arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping and impregnating the 13-year-old daughter of his live-in partner in Baran district. According to the local police, the accused has been identified as 48-year-old Kedar Singh.

Chabra police station SHO Rajesh Meena said Singh is an alcoholic and he had allegedly been raping and sexually exploiting the girl for around eight to nine months.

The SHO further revealed that Singh had started to exploit the girl shortly after her mother's death around 11 months ago.

Girl found to be 23 weeks pregnant

A medical examination of the minor revealed that she was 23 weeks pregnant, Meena added. The case came to light when the girl’s maternal uncle came for a visit. When she narrated her ordeal to her uncle, he brought her to the police station and lodged a report against Singh, the officer said.

According to Meena, the survivor has been sent to a children’s shelter home and her statement has been recorded. The police have also filed an application for abortion.

Meanwhile, the accused has been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act. He was produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody on Monday, February 6.

Bengaluru man held for raping and killing girlfriend's toddler

This comes after a 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and killing a three-year-old girl in Karnataka's Bengaluru on February 1. The toddler was found dead on the night of January 30 after which the police lodged a suspicious death case. According to reports, the 26-year-old accused and the girl child's mother were in a relationship for a year and the latter was living with him after she left her husband.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Karnataka shocker: Bengaluru man arrested for rape, murder of girlfriend's 3-year-old toddler