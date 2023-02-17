Friday, February 17, 2023
     
Congress chief whip in Rajasthan Assembly Mahesh Joshi resigns

Joshi had submitted his resignation before the commencement of the Budget session on January 23.

Reported By : Manish Bhattacharya Edited By : Ajeet Kumar | Jaipur
Updated on: February 17, 2023 23:59 IST
Congress Chief Whip in the Rajasthan Assembly Mahesh Joshi resigned from the post last month and the resignation was accepted by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday, an official spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said Joshi also holds the PHED portfolio therefore he resigned as the chief whip.

Joshi had submitted his resignation before the commencement of the Budget session on January 23. The resignation was accepted by Chief Minister Gehlot on Friday, he said.

