Rajasthan: Elderly couple dies by suicide after jumping into water tank at home in Nagaur

In a tragic development, the bodies of two elderly citizens were recovered by the Nagaur Police from a water tank inside their home on Friday (October 11). According to the information released, the case appears to be a suicide. However, further details will be confirmed after the post-mortem, the officials mentioned.

About the Incident

Speaking of the details of the incident, Narayan Togas, SP Nagaur, said the police team reached the spot after receiving a complaint filed by the elderly couple's son. He claimed that he suspected the duo might have taken some extreme steps as their movements had not been noticed by their neighbors for the past few days.

"In the morning, their son called the police station and said that neighbors had mentioned that, for the last 2 days, there had been no movement of his mother and father, and he feared they might have taken some extreme step," the SP Nagaur said.

"Police reached the spot, searched the nearby areas, and found their bodies inside a tank," he added.

Significantly, the Nagaur SP also informed that a suicide note had been recovered from the incident site.

"Post-mortem will be done... there was a suicide note written on the wall, and according to that, it appears to be a case related to family issues," he said.

Investigation Underway

Moreover the police informed that the investigation into the case is presently underway and details over the same would be followed soon.