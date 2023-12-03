Nagaur Election Result 2023: Congress' Chetan Singh Chaudhary vs BJP's Ajay Singh, who will win?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan Assembly elections

Nagaur is constituency number 109 of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Rajasthan's Nagaur district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Nagaur Lok Sabha constituency. The Nagaur Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place on November 25, 2023 in Nagaur.

Candidates in Nagaur:

Chetan Singh Chaudhary from the Congress party and Ajay Singh from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the two important candidates in the Nagaur constituency. BSP's Bhanwarai is another candidate contesting from the seat.