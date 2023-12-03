Sunday, December 03, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Rajasthan
  4. Nagaur Election Result 2023: Congress' Chetan Singh Chaudhary vs BJP's Ajay Singh, who will win?

Nagaur Election Result 2023: Congress' Chetan Singh Chaudhary vs BJP's Ajay Singh, who will win?

Nagaur Rajasthan Assembly Elections Result 2023: Congress' Chetan Singh Chaudhary is fielded against BJP's Ajay Singh from the Nagaur constituency. Who will win?

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Jaipur Updated on: December 03, 2023 7:00 IST
Nagaur result, Nagaur election 2023, Nagaur election results 2023, Nagaur Assembly election 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan Assembly elections

Nagaur is constituency number 109 of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Rajasthan's Nagaur district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Nagaur Lok Sabha constituency. The Nagaur Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place on November 25, 2023 in Nagaur.

Candidates in Nagaur:

Chetan Singh Chaudhary from the Congress party and Ajay Singh from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the two important candidates in the Nagaur constituency. BSP's Bhanwarai is another candidate contesting from the seat.

Read all Assembly Election Results 2023 Live on indiatvnews.com and Get the Latest English News and Updates on Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Nagaur News

Latest News

X