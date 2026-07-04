Money embezzlement at Ajmer's Garib Sharif Dargah? Row erupts over Rs 20 lakh unaccounted cash; two booked

Ajmer:

A major controversy has emerged at the world-famous shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti in Ajmer after allegations of financial irregularities worth Rs 20 lakh surfaced in connection with the shrine's 'deg' (cauldron) contract. The alleged misappropriation has triggered fresh controversy within the Dargah administration.

Based on a written complaint submitted by the current secretary of the Anjuman Foundation, Sheikhzada Liaqat Ali Chishti, the Ajmer Police have registered an FIR against former Anjuman secretary Sheikhzada Ehtesham Chishti and 'deg' contractor Syed Anwar Mohammad Niyazi. The case has been registered at Dargah police station, and an investigation is underway.

About the case

According to the complaint, the alleged financial irregularity dates back to the annual Urs of 2018. During the event, the contract for the shrine's large and small 'deg' was awarded for Rs 3.77 crore. Under the terms of the agreement, the Anjuman Foundation was entitled to receive Rs 1.25 crore from the total contract amount.

Police said the contractor deposited Rs 1.05 crore through bank cheques and cash but allegedly failed to pay the remaining Rs 20 lakh due to the Anjuman. It is this unpaid amount that has now led to allegations of financial fraud and the registration of the FIR.

Investigators are examining financial records and transaction documents to determine whether any criminal offence was committed. Police said the probe is focused on verifying the financial transactions related to the contract.

Shrine denies money embezzlement

Meanwhile, former Anjuman secretary Syed Sarwar Chishti has dismissed reports of embezzlement or theft. In a statement, he said discussions over an alleged scam at the Dargah were misleading, asserting that no money had been siphoned off.

"There has been talk of embezzlement at the Dargah for the past two days, but neither has there been any embezzlement nor any theft. An FIR has been registered against a person who failed to deposit the contract money. The accounts have been audited and all records are in place. Since the payment was not deposited on time, legal action has been taken. There has been no theft or robbery," he said.

Police have initiated an investigation into the case, while scrutiny of the audited accounts and financial transactions related to the 2018 contract continues.

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Reported by Rajkumar Verma