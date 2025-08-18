Rajasthan: Man's decomposed body found stuffed in drum on rooftop, wife and children missing The body, bearing a throat injury inflicted with a sharp weapon, was discovered after neighbours complained of a foul smell.

Jaipur:

The decomposed body of a man was found stuffed in a drum on the rooftop of his rented house in the Khairthal-Tijara district of Rajasthan, police said. The incident came to light after the neighbours in Adarsh Colony of Kishangarhbas area of the district complained of a foul smell.

Man was a resident of Uttar Pradesh

According to the police, the deceased man has been identified as Hansraj alias Suraj, a native of the Shahjahanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, who lived in Adarsh Colony of Kishangarhbas with his wife and three children.

DSP Rajendra Singh Nirwan said Hansraj had been living in a rented rooftop room for the past one-and-a-half months and worked at a brick kiln. His wife Sunita, their three children--eldest son Harshal, daughter Nandini, and youngest son Golu--, and the landlord's son Jitendra have been missing since Saturday, police said. "The deceased was addicted to liquor and often drank with Jitendra. Since Saturday evening, both Jitendra and Hansraj's family have been untraceable," the DSP added.

Salt was sprinkled on the body

Upon receiving information about the incident, Kishangarhbas DSP Rajendra Singh Nirvana, Station in-charge Jitendra Singh Shekhawat, ASI Gyan Chand, and the police team rushed to the spot for inspection. Locals had alerted the police after a foul smell emanated from a blue drum placed on the roof of a house.

The officers discovered a sealed blue drum on the rooftop of the house. A large stone had been placed over the opening, possibly to suppress the stench. On checking, police discovered the body, bearing a throat injury inflicted with a sharp weapon, of a young man inside the drum. Salt was sprinkled over the body, suggesting murder at first glance. "Salt had been put over the body to speed up decomposition," Nirwan said.

Police have launched a search for the missing persons. The body has been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered.

Meerut murder case

The shocking incident bears chilling similarities to the infamous Meerut drum case, in which merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput was brutally murdered and his body concealed inside a plastic drum by his wife and her lover in March 2025.

His body was dismembered and concealed in a blue drum filled with wet cement. The crime surfaced only after the couple’s young daughter repeatedly told neighbours, "Papa drum mein hain" (Papa is in the drum).

(Input: Swadesh Kapil)

