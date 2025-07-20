Major bureaucratic reshuffle in Rajasthan: 12 IAS, 91 IPS officers transferred | Check full list

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government on Saturday transferred 91 IPS officers, 142 RAS officers, and 12 IAS officers. The Department of Personnel has released official orders regarding these transfers. According to an order of the Department of Personnel, Range Inspector Generals (IG) of Kota, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Ajmer and Bharatpur, as well as Superintendents of Police of 30 districts have been shifted.
As per the list released by the Personnel Department, the Superintendents of Police (SPs) in several districts of Rajasthan have been changed as part of the recent major reshuffle.
Major reshuffle in Jaipur region
The Rajasthan government made major changes in the police department late Saturday night, which are being seen as crucial ahead of the upcoming civic and panchayat elections. The biggest change was in the Jaipur Range, where Rahul Prakash, , who was earlier posted in Bharatpur, has been appointed as Jaipur Range IG.
Kota Range IG Ravi Dutt Gaur has been posted as IG at Police Headquarters in Jaipur. Gaurav Srivastava, who was serving as the IG for Chief Minister's Security and Vigilance, has been transferred to the post of Udaipur Range IG.
Sharat Kaviraj was appointed as IG, Special Operations Group. Udaipur Range IG Rajesh Meena has been posted as Jodhpur IG. Omprakash, who was earlier the Bikaner Range IG, has been posted as Jodhpur Police Commissioner.
Superintendents of police of these districts were transferred
- Rashi Dogra Duddi (2012), Superintendent of Police, Jaipur Rural
- Mamta Gupta (2012), Superintendent of Police, Rajsamand
- Puja Awana (2012), Superintendent of Police, Pali
- Om Prakash Meena (2012), Superintendent of Police, Deeg
- Devendra Bishnoi (2012), Superintendent of Police, Kotputli-Behror
- Narayan Togas (2012), Superintendent of Police, Jodhpur Rural
- Tejaswani Gautam (2012), Superintendent of Police, Kota City
- Manish Tripathi (2013). Superintendent of Police, Chittorgarh
- Sudhir Joshi (2013), Superintendent of Police, Banswara
- Anil Kumar (2014), Superintendent of Police, Sawaimadhopur
- Sudhir Chaudhary (2015), Superintendent of Police, Alwar
- Mridula Kachhawa (2015), Superintendent of Police, Nagaur
- Lokesh Sonwal (2015), Superintendent of Police, Karauli
- Ratan Singh (2015), Superintendent of Police, Beawar
- Pyare Lal Shivran (2015), Superintendent of Police, Sirohi
- Dr. Amrita Duhan (2016), Superintendent of Police, Sriganganagar
- Rajesh Kumar Meena (2016), Superintendent of Police, Tonk
- Richa Tomar (2016), Superintendent of Police, Didwana-Kuchaman
- Dingat Anand (2016), Superintendent of Police, Bharatpur
- Shailendra Singh Indolia (2017), Superintendent of Police, Jalore
- Vikas Sangwan (2018), Superintendent of Police, Dholpur
- Amit Kumar (2018), Superintendent of Police, Jhalawar
- Kundan Kanwaria (2018), Superintendent of Police, Phalodi
- Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay (2019), Superintendent of Police, Jhunjhunu
- Praveen Nayak Nunawat (2019), Superintendent of Police, Sikar
- Abhishek Shivhare (2020), Superintendent of Police, Jaisalmer
- Ramesh (2020), Superintendent of Police, Balotra
- Prashant Kiran (2021), Superintendent of Police, Bhiwadi
- B Aditya (2021), Superintendent of Police, Pratapgarh
- Abhishek Andasu (2021), Superintendent of Police, Baran
- Manish Kumar (2021), Superintendent of Police, Dungarpur
