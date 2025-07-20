Major bureaucratic reshuffle in Rajasthan: 12 IAS, 91 IPS officers transferred | Check full list The move effected the transfer and postings of 12 Indian Administrative Service (IAS), 91 Indian Police Service (IPS) and 142 Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers.

Jaipur:

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government on Saturday transferred 91 IPS officers, 142 RAS officers, and 12 IAS officers. The Department of Personnel has released official orders regarding these transfers. According to an order of the Department of Personnel, Range Inspector Generals (IG) of Kota, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Ajmer and Bharatpur, as well as Superintendents of Police of 30 districts have been shifted.

As per the list released by the Personnel Department, the Superintendents of Police (SPs) in several districts of Rajasthan have been changed as part of the recent major reshuffle.

Major reshuffle in Jaipur region

The Rajasthan government made major changes in the police department late Saturday night, which are being seen as crucial ahead of the upcoming civic and panchayat elections. The biggest change was in the Jaipur Range, where Rahul Prakash, , who was earlier posted in Bharatpur, has been appointed as Jaipur Range IG.

Kota Range IG Ravi Dutt Gaur has been posted as IG at Police Headquarters in Jaipur. Gaurav Srivastava, who was serving as the IG for Chief Minister's Security and Vigilance, has been transferred to the post of Udaipur Range IG.

Sharat Kaviraj was appointed as IG, Special Operations Group. Udaipur Range IG Rajesh Meena has been posted as Jodhpur IG. Omprakash, who was earlier the Bikaner Range IG, has been posted as Jodhpur Police Commissioner.

Superintendents of police of these districts were transferred

Rashi Dogra Duddi (2012), Superintendent of Police, Jaipur Rural

Mamta Gupta (2012), Superintendent of Police, Rajsamand

Puja Awana (2012), Superintendent of Police, Pali

Om Prakash Meena (2012), Superintendent of Police, Deeg

Devendra Bishnoi (2012), Superintendent of Police, Kotputli-Behror

Narayan Togas (2012), Superintendent of Police, Jodhpur Rural

Tejaswani Gautam (2012), Superintendent of Police, Kota City

Manish Tripathi (2013). Superintendent of Police, Chittorgarh

Sudhir Joshi (2013), Superintendent of Police, Banswara

Anil Kumar (2014), Superintendent of Police, Sawaimadhopur

Sudhir Chaudhary (2015), Superintendent of Police, Alwar

Mridula Kachhawa (2015), Superintendent of Police, Nagaur

Lokesh Sonwal (2015), Superintendent of Police, Karauli

Ratan Singh (2015), Superintendent of Police, Beawar

Pyare Lal Shivran (2015), Superintendent of Police, Sirohi

Dr. Amrita Duhan (2016), Superintendent of Police, Sriganganagar

Rajesh Kumar Meena (2016), Superintendent of Police, Tonk

Richa Tomar (2016), Superintendent of Police, Didwana-Kuchaman

Dingat Anand (2016), Superintendent of Police, Bharatpur

Shailendra Singh Indolia (2017), Superintendent of Police, Jalore

Vikas Sangwan (2018), Superintendent of Police, Dholpur

Amit Kumar (2018), Superintendent of Police, Jhalawar

Kundan Kanwaria (2018), Superintendent of Police, Phalodi

Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay (2019), Superintendent of Police, Jhunjhunu

Praveen Nayak Nunawat (2019), Superintendent of Police, Sikar

Abhishek Shivhare (2020), Superintendent of Police, Jaisalmer

Ramesh (2020), Superintendent of Police, Balotra

Prashant Kiran (2021), Superintendent of Police, Bhiwadi

B Aditya (2021), Superintendent of Police, Pratapgarh

Abhishek Andasu (2021), Superintendent of Police, Baran

Manish Kumar (2021), Superintendent of Police, Dungarpur

Check the full list of 91 IPS officers transferred

Full list of 142 RAS officers, and 12 IAS officers

