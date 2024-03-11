Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress likely to join hands with Hanuman Beniwal's RLP, BAP and CPM in Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : X Rashtriya Loktantrik Party leader Hanuman Beniwal

Aiming to strengthen I.N.D.I.A bloc in Rajasthan, Congress may give three seats to regional parties, said the sources on Monday.

Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP), Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) and CPM will be given one seat each to contest in the state under the alliance, they added.

Dungarpur-Banswara seat will be given to the Bharatiya Tribal Party, the Nagaur seat will be given to Hanuman Beniwal's Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and the Sikar seat will go to CPM, the sources said.

However, the final deal is yet to be sealed but the final announcement will be made soon, they added.

Two former Congress ministers, other leaders join BJP in Rajasthan

On the one hand, the Congress is trying to strengthen its ground by including regional parties to I.N.D.I.A. bloc, on the other hand several party leaders are on the streak to join the rival BJP. Yesterday, Several Congress leaders in Rajasthan, including former ministers Rajendra Yadav and Lal Chand Kataria, joined the BJP on Sunday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Former Congress MLAs Ricchpal Mirdha, Vijaypal Mirdha and Khiladi Bairwa, former independent MLA Alok Beniwal, former state Congress chief Seva Dal Suresh Chaudhary, Rampal Sharma and Riju Jhunjhunwala among other leaders also joined the ruling party in the state.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, state BJP president C P Joshi and Union minister Bhupendra Yadav welcomed them into the party at its state headquarters. Addressing a gathering, Kataria said he joined the BJP because of his conscience. He said the BJP understands the pain and suffering of farmers, the poor and the common man.