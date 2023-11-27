India TV Poll Result: Has 'Lal Diary' become a 'headache' for Congress in Rajasthan elections?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajendra Gudha (left) and Ashok Gehlot (right)

As Rajasthan awaits the results of its assembly election, Congress that is currently in power has expressed confidence in forming the government in the state once again. But, the issue of 'Lal diary' has haunted the party numerous times throughout the election campaign. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have attacked Ashok Gehlot government fiercely over the issue. While the PM accused Congress of running a loot shop in the name of the government, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called 'Lal Diary' a fiction and accused BJP of using Rajendra Gudha as a pawn. India TV conducted a poll on the issue of 'Lal Diary'. Here are the results of the poll.

What is the public opinion on Lal Diary?

On various platforms of India TV, we asked the public, "Has 'Lal Diary' become a 'headache' for Congress in Rajasthan elections?" And we had given the options of 'yes', 'no' and 'can't say'. A total of 10,973 people registered their answers on the poll and quite surprising results emerged. 85 percent of the public considered the issue as a big challenge for the Congress. At the same time, 11 percent people believe that this issue will not create any problem for Congress in Rajasthan, while 4 percent people were confused.

Image Source : INDIA TVThe poll question and public opinion

Pictures of the diary surfaced on social media

Rajendra Gudha, a former minister in Ashok Gehlot's government, had earlier said in 'Lal Diary' that there should be an account of horse-trading of MLAs. Following this, the controversy escalated so much that the dismissed minister was suspended from the assembly. He was even thrown out of the assembly through marshals. Gudha was the minister who reached the assembly with the diary. 'Lal Diary' contains information related to the corruption of the Ashok Gehlot led government and his administration. Pictures of the diary surfaced on social media.​

ALSO READ | India TV Poll Results: Do you think Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will not play in World Cup 2027?

ALSO READ | India TV Poll Results: Who is responsible for Team India's defeat in the World Cup final?