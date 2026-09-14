Kota Municipal Corporation Winner List 2026: BJP leads with 7, check ward-wise winners

Kota:

Counting of votes for the Kota Municipal Corporation Election 2026 is underway, with ward-wise results beginning to emerge. Kota has 100 wards, and the latest result details shared show victories for both the BJP and Congress.

The screenshots shared show 12 confirmed ward-wise winners across different wards. Among these, BJP candidates have won nine wards, while Congress has secured three. The results include victories in reserved seats as well as General-category wards.

BJP's winning candidates include Pratibha Suman from Ward 64, Deepa from Ward 77, Naveen Mathur from Ward 78, Mohan Lal Suman from Ward 79, Seema Chaudhary from Ward 83, Pramil Verma from Ward 84, Manju Devi from Ward 88, Purushottam from Ward 89 and Kirti Gautam from Ward 90.

Congress has secured wins in Ward 30, Ward 55 and Ward 86, with Sapna Kumari, Manish and Arpit Jain emerging victorious, respectively.

The ward-wise results are being declared as counting progresses. The outcome of the 100-ward corporation will determine the political composition of Kota's civic body, while the mayoral election will follow after the councillor results are finalised.

Kota Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Ward-wise winners

30 Sapna Kumari Congress SC (Woman) 55 Manish Congress General 64 Pratibha Suman BJP OBC (Woman) 77 Deepa BJP General (Woman) 78 Naveen Mathur BJP General 79 Mohan Lal Suman BJP OBC 83 Seema Chaudhary BJP General (Woman) 84 Pramil Verma BJP OBC (Woman) 86 Arpit Jain Congress General 88 Manju Devi BJP General (Woman) 89 Purushottam BJP OBC 90 Kirti Gautam BJP General (Woman)

With results being declared ward by ward, the Kota Municipal Corporation Election 2026 is beginning to show the political picture of the 100-member civic body. BJP and Congress have both opened their accounts, with several candidates securing victories across General and reserved wards. The remaining results will decide the final strength of each party in the corporation and set the stage for the election of the new mayor.

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