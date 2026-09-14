Kota Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJP takes early lead in nagar nigam

Kota:

Voting counting for the Kota Municipal Corporation election is underway, with results being awaited for all 100 wards. The mayor's post has been reserved for an OBC woman, who will be elected by the newly elected councillors rather than directly by voters. So far, no ward result has been officially declared. In the 2020 civic polls, when Kota was divided into Kota North and Kota South, Congress won a combined 83 wards, compared with 50 for the BJP and 17 for independents. However, ward boundaries have changed this time, making a direct comparison difficult.

Polling for Rajasthan's urban local body elections was conducted in two phases on September 9 and September 11, with votes for all 309 urban local bodies scheduled to be counted on September 14. The statewide elections cover 10,245 wards across 10 Municipal Corporations, 47 Municipal Councils and 252 Municipalities, with around 1.44 crore eligible voters. Kota Municipal Corporation has 100 wards in the 2026 civic polls. The election outcome will be closely watched as the Congress and BJP seek to strengthen their position in one of Rajasthan's key urban centres. The results will also determine the political balance in the newly constituted civic body.

The previous Kota Nagar Nigam election in 2020 was conducted after the city was divided into two separate municipal corporations - Kota North and Kota South. In Kota North, which had 70 wards, the Congress won 47 seats, while the BJP secured 14 seats. Independents won nine seats. With Kota now going to polls as a 100-ward Municipal Corporation, the 2026 results will indicate whether Congress can retain its earlier advantage in the city's civic politics or whether the BJP can make significant gains.

The election of mayors and chairpersons for Rajasthan's urban local bodies will be held on September 21, followed by elections for deputy mayors, deputy chairpersons and vice-presidents on September 22.

Stay tuned to www.indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates on Kota Municipal Corporation Election Results