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Kota Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJP takes early lead in nagar nigam

Written By: India TV News Desk
Updated:

Kota Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Follow live updates on Kota Nagar Nigam's 100 wards as counting begins on September 14. Check ward-wise results, BJP-Congress contest and latest election updates.

Kota Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE.
Kota Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE. Image Source : India tv
Kota:

Voting counting for the Kota Municipal Corporation election is underway, with results being awaited for all 100 wards. The mayor's post has been reserved for an OBC woman, who will be elected by the newly elected councillors rather than directly by voters. So far, no ward result has been officially declared. In the 2020 civic polls, when Kota was divided into Kota North and Kota South, Congress won a combined 83 wards, compared with 50 for the BJP and 17 for independents. However, ward boundaries have changed this time, making a direct comparison difficult.

Polling for Rajasthan's urban local body elections was conducted in two phases on September 9 and September 11, with votes for all 309 urban local bodies scheduled to be counted on September 14. The statewide elections cover 10,245 wards across 10 Municipal Corporations, 47 Municipal Councils and 252 Municipalities, with around 1.44 crore eligible voters. Kota Municipal Corporation has 100 wards in the 2026 civic polls. The election outcome will be closely watched as the Congress and BJP seek to strengthen their position in one of Rajasthan's key urban centres. The results will also determine the political balance in the newly constituted civic body.

The previous Kota Nagar Nigam election in 2020 was conducted after the city was divided into two separate municipal corporations - Kota North and Kota South. In Kota North, which had 70 wards, the Congress won 47 seats, while the BJP secured 14 seats. Independents won nine seats. With Kota now going to polls as a 100-ward Municipal Corporation, the 2026 results will indicate whether Congress can retain its earlier advantage in the city's civic politics or whether the BJP can make significant gains.

The election of mayors and chairpersons for Rajasthan's urban local bodies will be held on September 21, followed by elections for deputy mayors, deputy chairpersons and vice-presidents on September 22.

 

Stay tuned to www.indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates on Kota Municipal Corporation Election Results

Live updates :Kota Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE

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  • 9:59 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Kota Ward 53: BJP's Sunil Gautam ahead

    In Kota Municipal Corporation Ward 53, BJP candidate Sunil Gautam is leading after the counting of votes. Two rounds of counting remain, and the final result is yet to be declared. The seat falls under the General category.

  • 9:37 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Kota civic election results being updated ward-wise

    The Kota Municipal Corporation election results are now being updated ward-wise as counting progresses on Monday. The civic body has 100 wards, with the names of winning candidates and their parties being added as individual results are declared.

  • 9:16 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Kota had 721 polling centres

    A total of 721 polling centres were set up across Kota's 100 wards for the 2026 Municipal Corporation election. Voting was held on September 11, while counting is underway today.

     
     
  • 9:03 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Kota recorded 67.66% voter turnout in civic polls

    Kota recorded 67.66 per cent voter turnout in the 2026 Municipal Corporation election, with voting held on September 11. As counting continues today, attention is now on the ward-wise results and which party emerges with the strongest position in the 100-member civic body.

  • 8:47 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Congress had an edge in 2020 Kota civic polls

    In the 2020 Kota North and Kota South Nagar Nigam elections, Congress won a combined 83 wards, while the BJP secured 50 seats. Independents won 17 wards. However, ward boundaries have changed this time, so the 2020 figures cannot be directly compared with the current ward-wise results.

  • 8:39 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Kota mayor post reserved for OBC woman

    Kota Municipal Corporation's mayor post has been reserved for an OBC woman. The mayor will not be elected directly by the public; the newly elected councillors will vote to choose the mayor. The picture will become clear after the ward-wise counting and results are announced.

  • 8:29 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Kota counting underway, first trends awaited

    Kota Municipal Corporation election votes are being counted today, with the results being declared ward-wise. The civic body has 100 wards, and the counting will determine the new political composition of Kota Nagar Nigam. Early trends from individual wards are awaited as the counting progresses.

  • 7:59 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Kota Municipal Corporation vote counting begins

    The counting of votes for the Kota Municipal Corporation election has begun at 8 am today (September 14). The results are being awaited for all 100 wards, with the BJP and Congress competing for control of the civic body.

  • 7:53 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Kota South saw BJP-Congress tie in 2020

    In the 2020 Kota Nagar Nigam election, Kota South had 80 wards. The BJP and Congress won 36 seats each, while independent candidates secured 8 wards. The 2026 election will indicate whether either party can gain an advantage in Kota's civic politics.

  • 7:41 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    2020 results saw Congress lead in Kota North

    In the 2020 Kota Nagar Nigam election, the city was divided into Kota North and Kota South. In Kota North, Congress won 47 of the 70 wards, while the BJP secured 14 seats and independents won nine. The 2026 results will show whether Congress can retain its earlier advantage.

  • 7:31 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    BJP, Congress eye control of Kota civic body

    The BJP and Congress are competing for control of the Kota Municipal Corporation in the 2026 urban local body elections. The results will decide the political balance in the 100-ward civic body.

  • 7:29 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Counting to begin at 8 am

    The counting of votes for the Kota Municipal Corporation election will begin at 8 am today, September 14. The civic body has 100 wards, with the results set to determine the composition of the new municipal corporation.

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