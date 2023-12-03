Khinwsar Election Result 2023: Hanuman Beniwal leads in triangular contest against Congress, BJP

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan Assembly elections

Khinwsar Vidhan Sabha Seat Results 2023: RLP leader Hanuman Beniwal is leading in the Khinwsar constituency in the early trends against Tejpal Mirdha from the Congress party, Revat Ram Danga from the BJP.

Khinwsar is constituency number 110 of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Rajasthan's Nagaur district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Nagaur Lok Sabha constituency. The Khinwsar Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place on November 25, 2023 in Khinwsar.

Candidates in Khinwsar:

Tejpal Mirdha from the Congress party, Revat Ram Danga from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Hanuman Beniwal from the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) are the three important candidates in the Khinwsar constituency.

Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Nema Ram, Abhinav Rajasthan Party's (ARP) Dr Ashok Choudhary, Bharatiya Mulnivasi Aazad Party's (BMAP) Nimba Ram and Independent candidate Durg Singh are also in the fray.

What happened in Khinwsar in the 2013 and 2018 Assembly polls?

In 2013, Independent candidate Hanuman Beniwal won the Khinwsar seat by defeating BSP candidate Durg Singh with a margin of 23,020 votes. In 2018, RLP candidate Hanuman Beniwal won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Savai Singh Chaudhary with a margin of 16,948 votes.

Who was leading in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Khinwsar?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Independent candidate Hanuman Beniwal was leading from the Khinwsar constituency. RLP candidate Hanuman Beniwal was again leading from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.