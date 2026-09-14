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Jodhpur Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: BJP takes lead over Congress in neck-and-neck fight

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla
Updated:

The Jodhpur Municipal Corporation election was held on September 11 across 100 wards, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress set for a keen contest for control of the city's civic administration. The fate of the 385 candidates contesting in these 100 wards will be decided today.

Jodhpur Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE
Jodhpur Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE Image Source : India TV

The Bharatiya Janata Party has won nine wards, and Congress has won seven in the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation election. Two independent candidates have also registered victories. The Jodhpur Municipal Corporation election in Rajasthan was held on September 11, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and independent candidates putting up a strong fight to take control of the city's civic administration. A total of 71.95 per cent of voters in Jodhpur exercised their right to vote in 100 wards. In terms of votes, 5,12,410 people cast their votes out of a total of 7,12,164 voters.

This time, voter turnout in Jodhpur has increased. The delimitation process and the creation of new wards are believed to be the reason. The delimitation process has included several wards in rural areas. Clearly, this municipal election will test the capabilities of strategists from both the BJP and Congress.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan's urban local bodies will elect mayors and chairpersons on September 21, followed by elections for deputy mayors, deputy chairpersons, and vice-presidents on September 22.

Check all the LIVE UPDATES here:

 

Live updates :Jodhpur Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE

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  • 10:10 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    BJP and Congress neck-and-neck in Jodhpur Municipal Corporation

    Congress has won seven wards in Jodhpur Municipal Corporation: Ward 1 (Jagdish), Ward 2 (Vimla), Ward 21 (Jakir Khan), Ward 22 (Pradip Gang), Ward 51 (Saraswati Prajapat), Ward 72 (Irfan Abbasi) and Ward 91 (Kanta Naval). On the other hand, the BJP has won Ward 11 (Sima Kanvar), Ward 12 (Priyanka Baheti), Ward 13 (Dipika Mathur), Ward 23 (Ashok Singh Chauhan), Ward 52 (Pinki Devi), Ward 82 (Prasanna Chand Mehta).

  • 9:40 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    BJP wins Ward No 12 of Jodhpur Municipal Corporation

    The result for Ward No 12 of Jodhpur Municipal Corporation has been declared. BJP candidate Priyanka Baheti has won the ward. In 2020, Congress candidate Shahin Ansari won the ward with 67.89 per cent of the total votes polled.

  • 9:25 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Congress wins Ward 51 of Jodhpur Municipal Corporation

    Congress candidate Saraswati Prajapat has secured Ward 51 of Jodhpur Municipal Corporation. In the last election, independent candidate Tara Gahlot won the seat with 37.45 per cent of the total votes polled. Tara got 1,168 votes.

  • 9:22 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Congress wins Ward 2 of Jodhpur Municipal Corporation

    Congress candidate Vimla has won Ward 2 of Jodhpur Municipal Corporation. She has won the ward with a margin of 721 votes. Congress also won the ward in 2020. Congress candidate Bhanvarlal won the ward by securing 42.65 per cent of the total votes polled.

  • 9:16 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Congress wins 3 wards

    Congress has won three wards in the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation Election. The Jodhpur Municipal Corporation election in Rajasthan was held on September 11, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and independent candidates putting up a strong fight to take control of the city's civic administration.

  • 9:08 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Jodhpur Municipal Corporation Election Result 2020 of Ward 2

    In the 2020 Jodhpur Municipal Corporation election, three candidates contested Ward 2. Congress won the seat. Congress candidate Bhanvarlal won the ward by securing 42.65 per cent of total votes polled. Bhanvarlal received 1,789 votes, while BJP candidate Rajuram Bhil was the runner-up with 1,688 votes. BSP candidate Devaram received only 718 votes. 

  • 8:53 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Jodhpur Municipal Corporation Election Ward 1 result in 2020

    In 2020, there were seven candidates in the fray from Ward 1. Congress candidate Bhagirath Meghwal won the ward by securing 915 votes. BJP candidate Mohan Lal was the runner-up and was polled 637 votes.

  • 8:20 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Results of these Jodhpur municipalities to be out today

    In addition to the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation, the results of Bilara, Phalodi, and Pipar City municipalities will also be declared today. The results of the Rajasthan civic body elections will be declared by tonight. 

  • 8:11 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Counting begins across all 100 wards of Jodhpur Municipal Corporation

    The counting of votes for the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation election began on Monday (September 14) at 8 am. The election of mayors and chairpersons for Rajasthan's urban local bodies will be held on September 21.

  • 8:08 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Highest voting percentage in Jodhpur since 2004

    The voting record for the five elections held for the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation was broken this time. This marks the first time since the 2004 civic elections that the voter turnout has reached 71.10 per cent.

  • 7:32 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    71.95 per cent voting in Jodhpur

    Jodhpur Municipal Corporation election was held on September 11, 2026.  A total of 71.95 per cent of voters in Jodhpur exercised their right to vote. In terms of votes, 5,12,410 people cast their votes out of a total of 7,12,164 voters.

     

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