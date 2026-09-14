Jodhpur Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: BJP takes lead over Congress in neck-and-neck fight

The Bharatiya Janata Party has won nine wards, and Congress has won seven in the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation election. Two independent candidates have also registered victories. The Jodhpur Municipal Corporation election in Rajasthan was held on September 11, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and independent candidates putting up a strong fight to take control of the city's civic administration. A total of 71.95 per cent of voters in Jodhpur exercised their right to vote in 100 wards. In terms of votes, 5,12,410 people cast their votes out of a total of 7,12,164 voters.

This time, voter turnout in Jodhpur has increased. The delimitation process and the creation of new wards are believed to be the reason. The delimitation process has included several wards in rural areas. Clearly, this municipal election will test the capabilities of strategists from both the BJP and Congress.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan's urban local bodies will elect mayors and chairpersons on September 21, followed by elections for deputy mayors, deputy chairpersons, and vice-presidents on September 22.

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