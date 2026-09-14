Jodhpur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Check full list of ward-wise winners of BJP, Congress

A neck-and-neck political fight between the Indian National Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as results are being declared for the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation Election. Jodhpur Municipal Corporation has 100 wards, and the elections were held on September 11. The elections, being seen as a major test for the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress ahead of the 2028 Assembly polls. A total of 71.95 per cent of voters in Jodhpur exercised their right to vote in 100 wards. In terms of votes, 5,12,410 people cast their votes out of a total of 7,12,164 voters.

This time, voter turnout in Jodhpur has increased. The delimitation process and the creation of new wards are believed to be the reason. The delimitation process has included several wards in rural areas. Clearly, this municipal election will test the capabilities of strategists from both the BJP and Congress.

Jodhpur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Winner List:

Ward Number Winner Party Ward 1 Jagdish Congress Ward 2 Vimala Congress Ward 3 Monica Vyas BJP Ward 4 Mona Rathore Congress Ward 5 Ward 6 Ward 7 Girdhari Singh Congress Ward 8 Ward 9 Sanjay Bishnoi BJP Ward 10 Sukharam Choudhary Congress Ward 11 Seema Kanwar BJP Ward 12 Priyanka Baheti BJP Ward 13 Deepika Mathur BJP Ward 14 Ward 15 Ward 16 Vikram Singh Panwar BJP Ward 17 Vaibhav BJP Ward 18 Bhanu Kumar Satyani BJP Ward 19 Ward 20 Chetan Independent Ward 21 Zakir Khan Congress Ward 22 Pradeep Gang Congress Ward 23 Ashok Singh Chauhan BJP Ward 24 Bhagyashree Acharya BJP Ward 25 Kamlesh Purohit BJP Ward 26 Ward 27 Kasam Independent Ward 28 Vikas Ragwani BJP Ward 29 Ward 30 Ward 31 Ward 32 Ward 33 Ward 34 Ward 35 Ward 36 Gauri Shankar Congress Ward 37 Kanhaiya Lal Pareek BJP Ward 38 Ward 39 Ward 40 Ward 41 Divya Prajapat BJP Ward 42 Meghraj Lohia BJP Ward 43 Ward 44 Ward 45 Ward 46 Rekha Gehlot Congress Ward 47 Ward 48 Ward 49 Ward 50 Ward 51 Saraswati Prajapati Congress Ward 52 Pinky Devi BJP Ward 53 Mahendra Singh Parihar Congress Ward 54 Rakesh Kumar Bagrecha BJP Ward 55 Ganpat Singh Chauhan Congress Ward 56 Pushpa Devi Congress Ward 57 Parveen Akhtar Congress Ward 58 Kanaram Congress Ward 59 Lata Congress Ward 60 Ward 61 Manisha BJP Ward 62 Sanjay Daiya BJP Ward 63 Ward 64 Ward 65 Wasim Congress Ward 66 Ward 67 Ward 68 Ward 69 Ward 70 Ward 71 Shubh Lakshmi Purohit Congress Ward 72 Irfan Abbasi Congress Ward 73 Ward 74 Jitendra Kelawat Congress Ward 75 Jethu Singh Parihar Congress Ward 76 Ward 77 Aidan Ram Congress Ward 78 Ward 79 Jitendra Pal Singh Congress Ward 80 Ward 81 Swarup Singh Independent Ward 82 Prasanna Chand Mehta BJP Ward 83 Ward 84 Ward 85 Ward 86 Jitendra Samaria Congress Ward 87 Chetan Prakash Congress Ward 88 Ward 89 Ward 90 Ward 91 Kanta Naval Congress Ward 92 Ward 93 Subhash Gehlot BJP Ward 94 Ward 95 Ward 96 Buddhi Prakash Dadhich BJP Ward 97 Shabnam Sheka Congress Ward 98 Ward 99 Nikita BJP Ward 100

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