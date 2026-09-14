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Jodhpur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Check full list of ward-wise winners of BJP, Congress

Written By: India TV News Desk
Published: ,Updated:

A total of 71.95 per cent of voters in Jodhpur exercised their right to vote in 100 wards. In terms of votes, 5,12,410 people cast their votes out of a total of 7,12,164 voters.

Jodhpur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026
Jodhpur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Image Source : India TV

A neck-and-neck political fight between the Indian National Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as results are being declared for the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation Election. Jodhpur Municipal Corporation has 100 wards, and the elections were held on September 11. The elections, being seen as a major test for the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress ahead of the 2028 Assembly polls. A total of 71.95 per cent of voters in Jodhpur exercised their right to vote in 100 wards. In terms of votes, 5,12,410 people cast their votes out of a total of 7,12,164 voters. 

This time, voter turnout in Jodhpur has increased. The delimitation process and the creation of new wards are believed to be the reason. The delimitation process has included several wards in rural areas. Clearly, this municipal election will test the capabilities of strategists from both the BJP and Congress.

Jodhpur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Winner List:

Ward Number Winner Party
Ward 1 Jagdish Congress
Ward 2 Vimala Congress
Ward 3 Monica Vyas BJP
Ward 4 Mona Rathore Congress
Ward 5    
Ward 6    
Ward 7 Girdhari Singh Congress
Ward 8    
Ward 9 Sanjay Bishnoi BJP
Ward 10 Sukharam Choudhary Congress
Ward 11 Seema Kanwar BJP
Ward 12 Priyanka Baheti BJP
Ward 13 Deepika Mathur BJP
Ward 14    
Ward 15    
Ward 16 Vikram Singh Panwar BJP
Ward 17 Vaibhav BJP
Ward 18 Bhanu Kumar Satyani BJP
Ward 19    
Ward 20 Chetan Independent
Ward 21 Zakir Khan Congress
Ward 22 Pradeep Gang Congress
Ward 23 Ashok Singh Chauhan BJP
Ward 24 Bhagyashree Acharya BJP
Ward 25 Kamlesh Purohit BJP
Ward 26    
Ward 27 Kasam Independent
Ward 28 Vikas Ragwani BJP
Ward 29    
Ward 30    
Ward 31    
Ward 32    
Ward 33    
Ward 34    
Ward 35    
Ward 36 Gauri Shankar Congress
Ward 37 Kanhaiya Lal Pareek BJP
Ward 38    
Ward 39    
Ward 40    
Ward 41 Divya Prajapat BJP
Ward 42 Meghraj Lohia BJP
Ward 43    
Ward 44    
Ward 45    
Ward 46 Rekha Gehlot Congress
Ward 47    
Ward 48    
Ward 49    
Ward 50    
Ward 51 Saraswati Prajapati Congress
Ward 52 Pinky Devi BJP
Ward 53 Mahendra Singh Parihar Congress
Ward 54 Rakesh Kumar Bagrecha BJP
Ward 55 Ganpat Singh Chauhan Congress
Ward 56 Pushpa Devi Congress
Ward 57 Parveen Akhtar Congress
Ward 58 Kanaram Congress
Ward 59 Lata Congress
Ward 60    
Ward 61 Manisha BJP
Ward 62 Sanjay Daiya BJP
Ward 63    
Ward 64    
Ward 65 Wasim Congress
Ward 66    
Ward 67    
Ward 68    
Ward 69    
Ward 70    
Ward 71 Shubh Lakshmi Purohit Congress
Ward 72 Irfan Abbasi Congress
Ward 73    
Ward 74 Jitendra Kelawat Congress
Ward 75 Jethu Singh Parihar Congress
Ward 76    
Ward 77 Aidan Ram Congress
Ward 78    
Ward 79 Jitendra Pal Singh Congress
Ward 80    
Ward 81 Swarup Singh Independent
Ward 82 Prasanna Chand Mehta BJP
Ward 83    
Ward 84    
Ward 85    
Ward 86 Jitendra Samaria Congress
Ward 87 Chetan Prakash Congress
Ward 88    
Ward 89    
Ward 90    
Ward 91 Kanta Naval Congress
Ward 92    
Ward 93 Subhash Gehlot BJP
Ward 94    
Ward 95    
Ward 96 Buddhi Prakash Dadhich BJP
Ward 97 Shabnam Sheka Congress
Ward 98    
Ward 99 Nikita BJP
Ward 100    

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