Jodhpur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Check full list of ward-wise winners of BJP, Congress

A neck-and-neck political fight between the Indian National Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as results are being declared for the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation Election. Jodhpur Municipal Corporation has 100 wards, and the elections were held on September 11. The elections, being seen as a major test for the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress ahead of the 2028 Assembly polls. A total of 71.95 per cent of voters in Jodhpur exercised their right to vote in 100 wards. In terms of votes, 5,12,410 people cast their votes out of a total of 7,12,164 voters.
This time, voter turnout in Jodhpur has increased. The delimitation process and the creation of new wards are believed to be the reason. The delimitation process has included several wards in rural areas. Clearly, this municipal election will test the capabilities of strategists from both the BJP and Congress.
Jodhpur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Winner List:
|Ward Number
|Winner
|Party
|Ward 1
|Jagdish
|Congress
|Ward 2
|Vimala
|Congress
|Ward 3
|Monica Vyas
|BJP
|Ward 4
|Mona Rathore
|Congress
|Ward 5
|Ward 6
|Ward 7
|Girdhari Singh
|Congress
|Ward 8
|Ward 9
|Sanjay Bishnoi
|BJP
|Ward 10
|Sukharam Choudhary
|Congress
|Ward 11
|Seema Kanwar
|BJP
|Ward 12
|Priyanka Baheti
|BJP
|Ward 13
|Deepika Mathur
|BJP
|Ward 14
|Ward 15
|Ward 16
|Vikram Singh Panwar
|BJP
|Ward 17
|Vaibhav
|BJP
|Ward 18
|Bhanu Kumar Satyani
|BJP
|Ward 19
|Ward 20
|Chetan
|Independent
|Ward 21
|Zakir Khan
|Congress
|Ward 22
|Pradeep Gang
|Congress
|Ward 23
|Ashok Singh Chauhan
|BJP
|Ward 24
|Bhagyashree Acharya
|BJP
|Ward 25
|Kamlesh Purohit
|BJP
|Ward 26
|Ward 27
|Kasam
|Independent
|Ward 28
|Vikas Ragwani
|BJP
|Ward 29
|Ward 30
|Ward 31
|Ward 32
|Ward 33
|Ward 34
|Ward 35
|Ward 36
|Gauri Shankar
|Congress
|Ward 37
|Kanhaiya Lal Pareek
|BJP
|Ward 38
|Ward 39
|Ward 40
|Ward 41
|Divya Prajapat
|BJP
|Ward 42
|Meghraj Lohia
|BJP
|Ward 43
|Ward 44
|Ward 45
|Ward 46
|Rekha Gehlot
|Congress
|Ward 47
|Ward 48
|Ward 49
|Ward 50
|Ward 51
|Saraswati Prajapati
|Congress
|Ward 52
|Pinky Devi
|BJP
|Ward 53
|Mahendra Singh Parihar
|Congress
|Ward 54
|Rakesh Kumar Bagrecha
|BJP
|Ward 55
|Ganpat Singh Chauhan
|Congress
|Ward 56
|Pushpa Devi
|Congress
|Ward 57
|Parveen Akhtar
|Congress
|Ward 58
|Kanaram
|Congress
|Ward 59
|Lata
|Congress
|Ward 60
|Ward 61
|Manisha
|BJP
|Ward 62
|Sanjay Daiya
|BJP
|Ward 63
|Ward 64
|Ward 65
|Wasim
|Congress
|Ward 66
|Ward 67
|Ward 68
|Ward 69
|Ward 70
|Ward 71
|Shubh Lakshmi Purohit
|Congress
|Ward 72
|Irfan Abbasi
|Congress
|Ward 73
|Ward 74
|Jitendra Kelawat
|Congress
|Ward 75
|Jethu Singh Parihar
|Congress
|Ward 76
|Ward 77
|Aidan Ram
|Congress
|Ward 78
|Ward 79
|Jitendra Pal Singh
|Congress
|Ward 80
|Ward 81
|Swarup Singh
|Independent
|Ward 82
|Prasanna Chand Mehta
|BJP
|Ward 83
|Ward 84
|Ward 85
|Ward 86
|Jitendra Samaria
|Congress
|Ward 87
|Chetan Prakash
|Congress
|Ward 88
|Ward 89
|Ward 90
|Ward 91
|Kanta Naval
|Congress
|Ward 92
|Ward 93
|Subhash Gehlot
|BJP
|Ward 94
|Ward 95
|Ward 96
|Buddhi Prakash Dadhich
|BJP
|Ward 97
|Shabnam Sheka
|Congress
|Ward 98
|Ward 99
|Nikita
|BJP
|Ward 100
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