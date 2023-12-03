Jhotwara Election Result 2023: Ex-Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore up against Congress' Abhishek Choudhary

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan Assembly elections

Jhotwara Vidhan Sabha Seat Results 2023: Jhotwara is constituency number 46 of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Rajasthan's Jaipur Rural district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha constituency. The Jhotwara Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place on November 25, 2023 in Jhotwara.

Candidates in Jhotwara:

Former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Abhishek Choudhary from the Congress party are the two important candidates in the Jhotwara constituency.

Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Dr Ashok Kumar Sharma, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party's (RLP) Jeewanram Jat, Right to Recall Party's (RRP) Aditya Prakash Sharma, Indian Peoples Green Party's (IPGP) Yogi Jeetendra Nath, Jannayak Janta Party's (JJP) Deen Dayal Jakhar, Rashtriya Janata Sena's (RJS) Naveen Kumar Sharma, Rashtriya Sawarn Dal's (RSD) Beni Prasad Kaushik and Independent candidates Arjun Lal Kumawat, Anand Kumar Saini, Ashu Singh Surpura, Praveen Kumar Sharma, Prasanna Maheshwari, Bhuvnesh Kumar Goyal, Rajesh Kumar Yadav, Surgyan Singh Ghoslya and Hari Kishan Tiwari are also in the fray.

What happened in Jhotwara in the 2013 and 2018 Assembly polls?

In 2013, BJP candidate Rajpal Singh Shekhawat won the Jhotwara seat by defeating Congress candidate Dr Rekha Kataria with a margin of 19,602 votes. In 2018, Congress candidate Lalchand Kataria won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Rajpal Singh Shekhawat with a margin of 10,747 votes.

Who was leading in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Jhotwara?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP candidate Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was leading from the Jhotwara constituency. BJP candidate Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was again leading from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.