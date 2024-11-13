Jan Aushadhi Kendras opened at THESE railway stations in Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational picture

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday announced that people would get medicines at low prices at the three 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' launched in the state on Wednesday.

PM Modi inaugurates 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated 18 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' at different stations of Indian Railways from Darbhanga in Bihar as part of a programme to realise the vision of a 'Swastha Bharat, Vikshit Bharat' (Healthy India, Developed India). Three such centres were launched in Jaipur, Barmer and Falna.

Chief Minister Sharma, who joined the inauguration from his residence through video conference, said under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, development in the country has gained unprecedented speed.

The chief minister asserted that his government is consistently making decisions to expand health services for the people.

Development indicators of India, including road, energy, medical, industry, electricity, water, education, and information technology, have improved, he said in a statement.

Jan Aushadhi Kendra at these Railway stations

"Today, prime minister's Indian Jan Aushadhi Kendra was launched at Durgapura Railway Station in Jaipur, Barmer and Falna Railway Station in Rajasthan. This will make medicines available to the common man at a low price," the chief minister said.

The needy are getting free treatment under the Chief Minister's Ayushman Arogya Yojana, while innovations like the construction of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Ramashray Ward, Maa Voucher have given impetus to the mission of a healthy Rajasthan, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

