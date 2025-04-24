ED arrests former Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi in Jal Jeevan Mission scam Joshi was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the federal probe agency in Jaipur.

Jaipur:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested Congress leader and former Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme, officials said.

Joshi was taken into custody in Jaipur under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), as part of the federal agency’s ongoing probe into the case.

He said, "My wife is in a critical condition. A case has been filed against me. I have not committed any irregularity, I have not taken money from anyone. Action is being taken against me on the basis of statements of those against whom I have taken action. I have full faith in the law and I am sure that I will get justice."

About the JJM scam

ED's money laundering probe is based on an FIR lodged by Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, a central government initiative aimed at providing safe and adequate drinking water to every household via tap connections.

In Rajasthan, the scheme was being executed by the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), which was under the charge of Mahesh Joshi during the previous Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government. Joshi's role as PHED minister during that period has come under scrutiny in light of the allegations.

So far, the ED has arrested four individuals in connection with the case.

