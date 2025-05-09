Jaisalmer on high alert: Complete blackout, market shutdown amid India-Pakistan tensions Jaisalmer has enforced a complete blackout, market closure, and movement restrictions amid rising India-Pakistan border tensions and recent security threats.

Jaisalmer:

In response to escalating security threats and heightened tensions along the India-Pakistan border, the Jaisalmer district administration has announced a series of stringent measures, including a complete citywide blackout and market shutdown, effective from Friday evening.

The measures come after the Indian Army shot down a Pakistani drone near the border on Thursday, and a bomb-like object was discovered in the city early Friday morning. The discovery was followed by loud explosions that reportedly shook parts of Jaisalmer, amid a spate of Pakistani missile and drone attacks targeting military installations across Rajasthan.

According to the new guidelines, all markets in Jaisalmer will shut from 5:00 PM on Friday, and a total blackout will be enforced from 6:00 PM until 6:00 AM on Saturday. During the blackout, all lights in homes and commercial properties must be turned off.

In addition, vehicle movement will be strictly prohibited during the night hours. No two-wheelers, three-wheelers, or four-wheelers will be allowed on the roads. A five-kilometre radius around key defence installations has been declared a no-entry zone, with officials warning of strict action against any unauthorized or suspicious individuals found in the area.

Movement along the Ramgarh-Tanot road will also be restricted, with travellers advised to complete their journeys before the curfew deadline. Afterwards, the route will be sealed off until further notice. All public gatherings, including processions, religious parades, rallies, and demonstrations, have also been banned as part of the emergency protocol.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Parsaram Saini urged citizens to remain calm, comply with the new rules, and remain vigilant. “These are precautionary yet necessary measures given the current security scenario. Public cooperation is essential for maintaining peace and order,” he stated.

Security forces have been placed on high alert, and surveillance has been intensified across the district, especially in sensitive zones. The administration is closely monitoring the situation and has not ruled out further actions if required.