Jaipur woman, 23, gets mother killed for her government job, property: Inside story of the sinister plot

Jaipur:

What initially appeared to be a routine hit-and-run accident in Jaipur has turned into a shocking murder case. Police investigating the death of a 45-year-old woman in the Pratap Nagar police station area have alleged that the victim was deliberately killed by her own daughter as part of a carefully planned conspiracy.

According to Jaipur Police, the victim has been identified as Neeraj Sharma (45), and the accused is her 23-year-old daughter Ayushi.

As part of the sinister plot, Bhumika allegedly conspired with her uncle and cousin to have her mother killed. Police claim the accused paid around Rs 7 lakh as contract money to execute the murder. The alleged motive was to secure a government job on compassionate grounds following the mother's death and gain control over the family's property.

A planned hit-and-run

The case began after the woman was killed in what was initially reported as a hit-and-run accident involving an unidentified vehicle. Police registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation from the road accident angle.

However, as investigators examined CCTV footage, technical evidence, and other circumstantial clues, they allegedly uncovered a premeditated murder plot. During questioning, police claim they found evidence linking the victim's daughter to the conspiracy, identifying her as the alleged mastermind behind the killing.

According to police, the incident occurred on July 3 between 4:30 pm and 5:00 pm in Jaipur's Pratap Nagar area. A speeding Scorpio SUV allegedly rammed into the woman with such force that she was thrown nearly 100 feet from the point of impact. She died on the spot. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras, which became a crucial part of the investigation.

Contract killers hired for Rs 7 lakh

Investigators allege that around Rs 7 lakh was paid to carry out the murder. The preliminary investigation suggests the accused planned the killing to obtain a compassionate appointment in a government job after the victim's death and to claim rights over the family's property. Police said the investigation is ongoing and further legal action will depend on the evidence collected.

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