Jaipur showroom robbery: Masked man threatens staff with knife, flees with jewellery worth Rs 70-80 lakh

A masked man allegedly robbed Sirius Jewellers in Jaipur's Vaishali Nagar area on Tuesday morning, escaping with jewellery estimated to be worth Rs 70-80 lakh. The incident took place at around 10.30 am, when the accused, with his face covered by a mask and his head concealed under a cap, entered the showroom and carried out the robbery.

Jaipur West Police have formed several special teams to identify and trace the accused. Aditi Upadhyay of Jaipur West Police said that only jewellery was stolen and that the exact value would be established after the complainant provides the details. The police have launched an investigation and are making efforts to arrest the accused.

How the robbery took place

According to reports, the accused entered the showroom carrying a knife and threatened the security guard and a woman employee. He allegedly forced the employee to hand over jewellery while keeping the people inside the store under threat. The entire incident was captured on the showroom's CCTV cameras, with footage reportedly recording the robber's threats as well.

The accused is suspected to have arrived on a scooter without a number plate and fled on the same vehicle after the robbery. Police are examining CCTV footage from the showroom and nearby locations to establish his movements and identify his escape route.

Police form special teams to trace the accused

Speaking about the incident, Upadhyay said, "A robbery took place at Sirius Jewellers in the Vaishali Nagar police station area today at around 10:30 AM. A masked man, whose face was covered with a mask and a cap, entered the jewellery store and committed the robbery. Several special teams have been formed, and the investigation is underway. We are making every possible effort to trace the accused and will solve the case soon. Only jewellery was stolen in this robbery. The exact valuation will be provided by the complainant. However, we estimate the value of the stolen jewellery to be approximately Rs 70-80 lakh."

Police have also carried out checks in the city and are examining available footage to track the suspect. The final value of the stolen jewellery will be confirmed after the complainant provides an inventory.

There have been differing estimates of the loss in media reports. While the police put the preliminary value at Rs 70-80 lakh, another report quoting the showroom owner put it at around Rs 59 lakh. The exact amount is yet to be officially established.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ:

Woman alleges Rs 2.5 lakh jewellery, Rs 25,000 cash stolen from First AC coach, claims no police response