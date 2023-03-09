Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Tourism Minister's son accuses Rahul Gandhi of insulting country; says 'Congress has no vision'

Rajasthan Tourism minister Vishvendra Singh's son is the latest in a list of people accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of insulting the country and attacking the government on foreign soil.

Anirudh Singh, son of Vishvendra Singh, took to Twitter, “He (Rahul Gandhi) has gone bonkers. Who insults one’s own country in another country’s Parliament? Or perhaps he considers Italy his homeland,” Anirudh said in a tweet.

Gandhi had alleged at a function in London, that the structures of Indian democracy were under 'brutal attack' and regretted that democratic countries of the world, including the US and Europe, have failed to notice it.

Anirudh Singh also said that the Congress party does not have any vision. Never respected the workers. Always Sachin Pilot was also kept marginalised.

Singh is considered to be a close ally of deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot.

