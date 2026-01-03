Jaipur: Parents, students demand CBSE to restore Neerja Modi School affiliation post-suicide row Jaipur: On December 30 (Tuesday), CBSE revoked the affiliation due to 'gross violations' of safety norms, triggered by a Class 4 girl's alleged suicide on November 1 after jumping from the fourth floor. Labelling the setting unsafe, the board enforced its harshest penalty for student protection.

Jaipur:

Parents and students at Jaipur's Neerja Modi School held a peaceful sit-in on Saturday (January 3), urging the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to reinstate the school's affiliation- cancelled earlier this week. They warn the mid-session revocation jeopardises nearly 5,500 students' futures, disrupting exams, studies, mental health, and academic continuity.

CBSE's stern action: Safety violations cited

On Tuesday (December 30), CBSE terminated the affiliation, citing "gross violations" of student safety norms following the tragic suicide of a Class 4 girl on November 1, who allegedly jumped from the school's fourth floor. The board deemed the environment unsafe, imposing the "severest penalty" to protect students. An inquiry panel flagged relentless bullying, ignored complaints from July 2024, and the class teacher's inaction despite the girl's five pleas in her final 45 minutes.

Parents' plea: Don't punish the innocent

Protesters highlighted adaptation woes if forced to switch schools mid-year, including new systems, environments, and bullying risks in coaching classes. Parent Anup Agarwal argued: "This affects 5,000 kids- opt for fines or security upgrades instead. Suicides occur at IITs and IIMs too, yet affiliations persist." Shyamali Singh added, "It's tragic, but why punish students? They'll struggle to adjust while the school recovers."

Core demands and concerns

Demonstrators seek a CBSE review, written guarantees on alternative schools' compliance, and swift affiliation restoration for seamless education. They emphasise financial penalties or enhanced safeguards over blanket disruption, framing the cancellation as collective punishment on children and families.

Balancing accountability and access

The standoff pits school accountability against student welfare, spotlighting CBSE's zero-tolerance on safety amid rising bullying concerns. As protests remain non-violent, pressure mounts for dialogue to avert long-term academic harm.