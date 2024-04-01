Jaipur Lok Sabha elections: BJP fields Manju Sharma to take on Congress' Pratap Singh Khachariyawas

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/X The poll battle in the Jaipur Lok Sabha constituency

Jaipur, one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan, was created in 1952. The seat is represented by Ramcharan Bohra of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who won the constituency twice in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, i n this election, the BJP dropped him by fielding Manju Sharma.

Congress that won the seat last time in the Lok Sabha elections 2009 fielded Pratap Singh Khachariyawas from the Jaipur constituency.

2019 Elections in Jaipur Lok Sabha Constituency

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Ramcharan Bohra won the Jaipur seat with a huge victory margin of 4,30,626 votes, securing 9,24,065 votes. Bohra defeated Congress leader Jyoti Khandelwal who managed to get 4,93,439 votes.

Jaipur Lok Sabha constituency comprises eight assembly constituencies- Hawa Mahal, Vidhyadhar Nagar, Civil Lines, Kishanpole, Adarsh Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Sanganer, and Bagru (SC).

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah’s leadership, the BJP strengthened its electoral ground in Jaipur. Before 2014, the constituency belonged to Congress. In the last two Lok Sabha elections, the saffron party won the seat.