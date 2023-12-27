Jaipur hit-and-run case: Man kills woman running over with SUV, sends friend to hospital; arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jaipur hit and run case

In a horrific hit-and-run case, a woman was killed and her friend severely injured after a man hit them with his SUV over a row in front of a restaurant in a posh Jaipur area early Tuesday morning, police said. Accused Mangesh Arora has been arrested.

According to police, Uma Suthar and Rajkumar had on Monday night gone to a restaurant bar on the SL Marg. Rajkumar is a partner in the hotel. After inspecting some construction work on the rooftop, Rajkumar and Uma returned to the restaurant to have dinner around 11 pm, police said.

Dalbir Singh Faujdar, Police Officer, Jawahar Circle said, "The accused and complainant both were in the hotel. They both had lunch there but one of the parties had liquor and had a party all night. In the morning while leaving around 5:30 am, the complainant said that they made contemptuous remarks on the woman with him. The issue got aggravated and led to the woman being run over by their car leading to her death. We are looking for them, they haven't been detained yet."

Uma and Rajkumar left the restaurant at around 5 am and Uma booked a cab.

Meanwhile, Mangesh and his girlfriend also came there and started a row with them. As the fight escalated, Mangesh left but soon returned in his SUV and drove over Rajkumar and Uma, who were waiting for the cab, police said. The restaurant staff rushed them both to a nearby hospital where Uma succumbed to injuries, while Rajkumar is still under treatment, police said.