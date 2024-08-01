Another basement tragedy! 4-year-old among three killed as rainwater floods houses in Jaipur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Vehicles plying on a water-logged road

Jaipur rains: Days after the deaths of three IAS aspirants in the basement of a coaching centre in Delhi due to flooding, a similar tragedy occurred in Jaipur, Rajasthan, where three people, including a four-year-old girl, lost their lives. The incident took place in the Vishwakarma area, where the basement of two houses filled with water, leading to the deaths of two adults and a toddler.

The bodies were recovered seven hours after the rescue operation began. Due to rain in Jaipur, the basement was flooded. The victims were unable to escape in time and tragically drowned in the rainwater.

Rain continues in Rajasthan

Due to monsoon activity, rain persists in Rajasthan, with Karauli recording the highest rainfall on Wednesday (31 July). According to the Meteorological Center, Jaipur, in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Wednesday, light to moderate rain occurred at some places in western Rajasthan and heavy rain at some places in eastern Rajasthan. During this period, Karauli received the highest rainfall of 80 mm during this period, while Gadra Road in Barmer, western Rajasthan, recorded 32.5 mm of rainfall.

Due to rain in Fatehpur, waterlogging occurred in low-lying areas, including the main bus stand, Nadine Lee Prince Haveli, and the Mandawa Road underpass culvert. Houses near the Panchmukhi Balaji temple were flooded.

