'Vulnerable sections targeted, sugar-coated philosophy being sold': Jagdeep Dhankhar on religious conversions

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday (September 26) said India is witnessing religious conversions in a structured manner that is opposite to its values and constitutional principles with a sugar-coated philosophy being sold and vulnerable sections of the society targeted.

In an apparent attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Dhankhar said those who do not believe in Sanatan and consider it a crisis are the epitome of foolishness. He was delivering the inaugural address at the Hindu Spiritual and Seva Mela 2024 in Jaipur. The vice president said religious conversion is very dangerous and is happening through policy, institutionally, and in a planned conspiracy.

"A sugar-coated philosophy is being sold. Vulnerable sections of the society, including tribals, are being targeted and lured with temptations," Dhankhar said.

"I firmly believe that we are witnessing this very painful religious conversions in a structured manner as a policy, and this is opposite to our values and constitutional principles. There is an urgent need to neutralise such sinister forces. We must remain vigilant and act swiftly. You cannot imagine the extent of those who are currently active in fragmenting India," he said.

Without taking any name, Dhankhar said, "I am worried about where some people get the courage to sit with those people in the country and abroad who are not in the interest of the nation."

He further said, "Those who want to break this nation, who do not believe in Sanatan and who consider Sanatan as a crisis, are the epitome of foolishness. The serious thing is that the voice that frustrates such people should not be weakened."

He said that this is not the time to remain silent.

"This century belongs to India, this century belongs to the land of Sanatan Dharma."

Preamble of Constitution reflects essence of 'Sanatan Dharma'

Dhankhar also said the Preamble of the Constitution reflects the essence of Sanatan Dharma.

"Hindu religion is quintessentially inclusive in true sense. Spending life in the service of others is the essence and basic mantra of Indian culture. Even today the spirit of service is strongly present in Hindu society," he said.

According to him, these days, various topics are being discussed at both national and international levels.

"Many reports are coming out that conduct studies. Most of them try to find shortcomings in us, suggesting that India is a country where four out of 10 people are engaged in public service, helping others," he said.

"I do not agree with the figure of 40 per cent; this assessment is not accurate; the actual number is much higher. We are a society that supports others in distress at the cost of our own stress," he said.