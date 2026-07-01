ISI spy money network busted in Maharashtra, funding agent with links to Pakistan nabbed

New Delhi:

In a major breakthrough in a Pakistan-linked espionage case, the Rajasthan Police's CID (Intelligence) has arrested an alleged funding agent of Pakistan's intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), from Maharashtra's Aurangabad. Officials said the arrest has helped expose a financial network that was allegedly used to transfer money to individuals accused of spying for Pakistan.

The accused, identified as Rafiq Chand Sheikh, was arrested on June 30 following an investigation into an espionage case registered under the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

Arrest linked to ongoing espionage investigation

According to Additional Director General (Intelligence) Prafull Kumar, the latest arrest is connected to a case registered in January 2026. Earlier in the investigation, the CID had arrested Jhabra Ram from Rajasthan's Jaisalmer and Sumit Kumar, a Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) employee posted at the Indian Air Force Station in Dibrugarh, Assam. Both were accused of passing sensitive information related to the Indian Armed Forces to ISI handlers.

During the investigation, officials found that the two accused had allegedly received money through Rafiq Chand Sheikh.

Social media used to build funding network

Investigators said Sheikh admitted during questioning that he had been in contact with an ISI handler for nearly four years. According to the CID, the contact was established through social media. Acting on the handler's instructions, Sheikh allegedly opened multiple bank accounts in his own name as well as in the names of other individuals to transfer money to people involved in espionage activities.

Officials said the investigation confirmed that he was allegedly working as a funding agent for Pakistan's intelligence network.

Probe continues into wider financial links

The Rajasthan CID said the investigation is still underway and efforts are being made to identify others connected to the alleged funding network. Police are also examining financial transactions and possible links to additional suspects who may have been part of the operation.\

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