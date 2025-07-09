IAF's Jaguar fighter aircraft crashes near Churu district of Rajasthan, one found dead | Video Jaguar fighter aircraft crash: A fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in Rajasthan's Churu district on Wednesday.

A Jaguar fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Rajasthan's Churu district on Wednesday (July 9). One body has also been recovered from Ratangarh today. The aircraft went down in an agricultural field near Bhanoda village at approximately 12:40 pm, according to Rajaldesar SHO Kamlesh. He confirmed that human remains were recovered from the vicinity of the crash site.

Suratgarh Air Force Station: A key base near the Churu district

Though not located within the Churu district, Suratgarh Air Force Station is one of the nearest airbases to the region. Situated in the town of Suratgarh in Rajasthan, it is a strategically important base of the Indian Air Force, playing a vital role in regional defence operations.

Rescue operations underway in Ratangarh

IAF aircraft took off from Suratgarh air base with two pilots onboard before it crashed in an agricultural field near Bhanoda village on Wednesday. Defence sources confirmed that IAF helicopters were dispatched to the crash site for rescue and recovery operations.

This incident follows a series of similar crashes involving IAF fighter jets in recent months-

In April, a two-seater Jaguar aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from Jamnagar Airfield during a night training mission. A technical malfunction mid-air forced both pilots to eject. Tragically, pilot Siddharth Yadav died from injuries sustained during ejection, while the other pilot survived with injuries.

On March 7, another Jaguar fighter jet went down near Ambala, Haryana, but the pilot managed to eject safely.

These repeated crashes have raised safety concerns and underscore the risks faced by IAF pilots during training and operational flights.