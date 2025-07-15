Heavy rains batter Rajasthan, road caves in near Jaipur metro station | Watch video The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Khatauli in Kota district recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 198 mm. Pali, in western Rajasthan, recorded 167 mm of rain.

Jaipur:

Heavy rains battered Rajasthan over the 24 hours with a road caving in near a metro station in Jaipur. The worst-hit areas include Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Pali, where intense downpours have triggered flooding, and river surges.

In Jaipur, a section of road near a pillar of the Jaipur Metro Station caved in following heavy rainfall, forming a sinkhole. The incident raised safety concerns among commuters, though no injuries were reported.

Highest rainfall recorded in Kota

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Khatauli in Kota district recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 198 mm. Pali, in western Rajasthan, recorded 167 mm of rain till Monday morning.

The IMD attributed the extreme weather to a low-pressure area formed over northeastern Madhya Pradesh and adjoining regions, which has intensified rainfall in several parts of Rajasthan.

Severe waterlogging witnessed in Jodhpur

Heavy to very heavy rains lashed divisions of Kota, Ajmer, Jodhpur, and Udaipur, while some areas received extremely heavy showers. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and moderate rainfall were also reported in both eastern and western parts of the state.

Jodhpur witnessed severe waterlogging, with the main railway station submerged, disrupting train operations. Several areas, including Tinwari, saw streets submerged under water, affecting daily life and local transport.

Youths swept away due to flooding

A tragic incident was reported in Kota district, where five youths were swept away in the Chambal River after a sudden rise in water levels caused by the release of water from 12 gates of the Kota Barrage.

In Dholpur’s Bari area, another youth was swept away while attempting to cross the overflowing Bamani River on Sunday. The weather department has issued a forecast warning of continued heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kota, Ajmer, and Jodhpur divisions on July 15, with isolated areas likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall. Moderate to heavy showers are expected in some parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions.

Rain is likely to persist in parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, and Ajmer on July 16. However, the IMD has predicted a gradual decrease in rainfall activity over eastern Rajasthan from July 17 and over western parts from July 18.