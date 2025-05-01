Girija Vyas, Congress leader and ex-Union minister, dies after suffering burn injuries in Udaipur Girija Vyas sustained burn injuries while performing 'aarti' in her house in Udaipur on March 31, 2025. In 1991, she made her way to Parliament by securing a victory from the Udaipur Lok Sabha constituency.

Udaipur:

Girija Vyas, senior Congress leader and former Union minister, died after suffering burn injuries in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Thursday (May 1). She sustained burn injuries while performing 'aarti' in her house in Udaipur on March 31, 2025. Vyas (79) was rushed to a private hospital in Udaipur, where she received primary treatment and was referred to Ahmedabad for further treatment. Her brother Gopal Sharma said Vyas was performing 'aarti' during which her 'dupatta' caught fire from the burning lamp below. The family members rushed her to the hospital.

Vyas is a prominent Congress leader who has served as a minister in the state and central governments. She was the president of the Rajasthan Congress and has also served as the chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW).

Congress mourns demise of Girija Vyas

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday mourned the demise of former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Girija Vyas. In a post on X, Gehlot asserted that Vyas had made a great contribution to education, politics, and social service.

"The demise of former Union Minister and former Congress State President Dr Girija Vyas is an irreparable loss for all of us. Dr Girija Vyas has made a great contribution to the field of education, politics, and social service. His untimely demise in such an accident is a big shock for all of us. I pray to God to grant his soul a place at his feet," Ashok Gehlot said.

KC Venugopal condoles demise of Girija Vyas

"Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of senior leader and former Union Minister Dr. Girija Vyas ji. A four-time MP, she held key portfolios in various Governments, including Information & Broadcasting and Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation, and was also a versatile poet. She also led the National Commission for Women and served the party with unmatched dedication in various positions as CEC Member, Rajasthan PCC President, All India Mahila Congress President, Spokesperson, Editor Sandesh and Chairperson Vichar Vibhagh. A fearless voice, a committed public servant, and a lifelong fighter for women’s rights—her passing is a huge loss to the Congress Party and the nation. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of countless people she inspired and empowered," Venugopal posted on X.

Assam Congress called Vyas "a champion of women's rights, and a voice of wisdom". "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Girija Vyas, a stalwart of the Congress Party, a champion of women's rights, and a voice of wisdom. Assam Congress offers heartfelt condolences. May her soul rest in peace," the Assam Congress posted on X.

Girija Vyas, a seasoned Congress party leader, has held prominent roles in both state and central governments. She has served as the state president of Congress in Rajasthan and chaired the National Women's Commission. Throughout her political career, Vyas has held several key positions within Congress.

In 1991, she made her way to Parliament by securing a victory from the Udaipur Lok Sabha constituency. She also served as a union minister for the government led by Narasimha Rao. Girija Vyas was a member of the 15th Lok Sabha from Rajasthan's Chittorgarh constituency.