Four-year-old boy dies after falling into borewell in Rajasthan's Barmer

A four-year-old boy tragically lost his life after falling into an open borewell in Rajasthan's Barmer district. Despite a three-hour rescue operation, the minor could not be saved.

Updated on: November 21, 2024 19:44 IST
Image Source : PTI Rescue work held after a four-year-old boy fell into an open borewell

In a tragic incident, a four-year-old boy lost his life after falling into an open borewell in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday evening. According to the information released, the incident occurred in the village of Arjun ki Dhani in the Gudhamalani area.

The police stated, the boy, identified as Naresh, was playing near the borewell, however he accidentally fell into it. "Immediately, his family alerted the authorities, following which a swift rescue operation was initiated," the police remarked. 


Significantly, the police stated, the the boy was trapped at a depth of approximately 100 feet. "For nearly three hours, emergency teams worked tirelessly to retrieve him. Unfortunately, by the time the minor was pulled out of the borewell, he had tragically lost his life," the police added. 

(With inputs from PTI)

