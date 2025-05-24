Four killed in accident after a camper vehicle collided with a truck in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer The collision was so severe that the camper was completely crushed, trapping all four individuals inside. Authorities had to deploy a crane to extricate the bodies from the mangled vehicle.

Jaisalmer:

Four people, including a wildlife activist, lost their lives in a tragic road accident in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district, officials confirmed on Saturday. The incident took place late Friday night in the Lathi police station area when a camper vehicle collided head-on with a truck. According to police, the group was en route to verify information regarding suspected deer poaching in the region.

The collision was so severe that the camper was completely crushed, trapping all four individuals inside. Authorities had to deploy a crane to extricate the bodies from the mangled vehicle.

The deceased have been identified as wildlife activist Radheshyam Vishnoi, along with Shyam Prasad, Kawaraj Singh Bhadoria, and Surendra Chaudhary.

Three dead after bus overturns on Udaipur-Bhilwara Highway

In another separate incident, at least three people were killed and 18 others injured after a bus overturned on the Udaipur-Bhilwara highway, officials said on Saturday. According to Dr Ramesh Rajak, Principal Medical Officer of RK District Hospital, a total of 24 passengers were brought in for treatment following the accident.

"In this bus accident, there are 24 patients. Three of them were brought dead. Amongst the rest patients, 21 are out of danger. We have referred one patient to Udaipur," Dr. Rajak stated.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Authorities are investigating the incident, and further details are awaited.

(With PTI inputs)