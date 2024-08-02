Fire breaks out at high-rise apartment in Jaipur, people rescued by ladder machine from 10th floor | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The fire erupted at the Mansarovar Apartment in Jaipur.

A fire broke out on the 10th floor of the Mansarovar Apartment in Rajasthan's Jaipur, causing panic among people in the building. The incident took place in the Royal Tatvam Kotecha Building, located in the Journalist Colony, Dholai. Several bureaucrats also reside in this building.

Following the incident, people trapped on the 10th floor were rescued using a ladder machine. As people residents rushed to evacuate the building, the elevator stopped working, adding to the fear and chaos. According to the information, the cause of the fire is said to be a short circuit. However, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Three drown as rainwater floods basement in Jaipur

Earlier on Thursday, a six-year-old girl was among three people who drowned after rainwater gushed into the basement of their house in Vishwakarma area in Jaipur, officials said. Three people, including a woman, riding on a motorcycle on a bridge were swept away by the overflowing Kalisindh river in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district at around 4 pm on Thursday.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma chaired a meeting of senior officials to review the situation created due to incessant rainfall and gave necessary directions. Kamal Shah (23), Pooja Saini (19) and her niece Purvi Saini drowned in rainwater that gushed into the basement of their house in Vishwakarma area in Jaipur. After the water entered the basement of their houses at around 4 am, the families began removing their belongings, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Amit Kumar said. The passage to the basement of the house is narrow and deep.

The bodies were recovered by the SDRF during a rescue operation that lasted several hours, the police said. Expressing condolences over the incident, CM Sharma directed officials to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family of each deceased. An approval to grant Rs 4 lakh from disaster relief fund and Rs 1 lakh from chief minister's relief fund has been given, officials said.

