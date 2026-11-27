Jaipur:

In Jaipur, Rajasthan, the Special Operations Group (SOG) busted a fake medical degree racket. Four accused of this racket, spread across four states, were arrested. During interrogation, it was revealed that these people used to prepare fake MBBS, MD, Gynaecology and DMRD degrees for lakhs of rupees and after uploading them online on the university website, they also got them registered with the Medical Council.

The Rajasthan SOG arrested Ramkishore Mahawar, an 11th pass, who was working as a doctor in hospitals in Delhi on the basis of fake MBBS and MD degrees. The team also nabbed four key persons in this network - Satyajit Panigrahi who was arrested in Mumbai contacted people and sold fake degrees. Another accused Manish Manji prepared fake marksheets, degrees, and diplomas, while Khurram Taufiq uploaded the fake degrees online to university websites. Taufiq was arrested in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, the entire fake degree module was conducted through social media platforms -Facebook and WhatsApp, and MBBS and MD degrees were sold for approximately Rs 5.5 lakh.

The fake MBBS degree racket module has three levels -

First, contacting and dealing with clients. Accused Satyajit's primary role was to contact individuals and negotiate degrees. He would arrange degrees based on clients' needs

The second was the preparation of fake degrees and mark sheets. Accused Manish Manji prepared and provided fake mark sheets, degrees, and diplomas, sending these documents to Satyajit Panigrahi via WhatsApp. Printed documents were also sent via DTDC courier when needed.

The third level involved uploading the fake degrees to university websites, a crucial link in this entire network. The investigation revealed that after the fake degrees were created, a separate person was responsible for uploading them online to the respective university's website.

41 fake Ayurveda doctors exposed in Uttar Pradesh

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh authorities, 41 allegedly fake Ayurveda doctors were detected who were practising on the basis of forged educational documents. As per details, the doctors had allegedly obtained registration with the Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbi Medicine Board using fake Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) marksheets, internship certificates, degrees and No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

According to the investigation conducted so far, the 41 doctors allegedly possessed forged BAMS marksheets, internship certificates and degree certificates purportedly issued in the name of Shri Krishna Government Ayurvedic Medical College, Kurukshetra, and Pandit Bhagwat Dayal University of Health Sciences, Rohtak. The investigation also found allegedly forged NOCs issued in the name of the Indian Medical Council of Haryana. The doctors are accused of using these documents to obtain registration with the Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbi Medicine Board and subsequently practise medicine.

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41 fake Ayurveda doctors exposed in Uttar Pradesh, forged BAMS degrees used for registration | Check list