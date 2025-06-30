Rajasthan weather alert: Monsoon to intensify from July 1 with increased rainfall forecast Rainfall is set to intensify in eastern Rajasthan from July 1 as a low-pressure system moves inland, with western parts likely to see showers from July 2. The monsoon is expected to remain active across the state for the next week, bringing relief from the heat.

Jaipur:

Rainfall activity is expected to increase across most parts of eastern Rajasthan starting July 1, with the southwest monsoon likely to remain active over the state for the next week, the Jaipur Meteorological Department said on Monday.

According to Radheyshyam Sharma, Director of the Jaipur Met Office, a low-pressure area has developed over the northwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining regions of West Bengal. "It is expected to gradually move towards Jharkhand in the next two days. As a result, there is a strong likelihood of enhanced rainfall activity in eastern Rajasthan beginning July 1," Sharma said.

He added that western Rajasthan is also expected to see increased rainfall starting July 2, as the monsoon system strengthens.

Despite the forecast, no significant rainfall was reported today from major cities in Rajasthan between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm. However, the weather remained generally cloudy across several regions of the state.

In the last 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall was observed at isolated places, while heavy rain occurred in a few areas. Churu recorded the highest rainfall during this period, receiving 85.1 mm. Several other places recorded rainfall between 10 mm and 70 mm.

The state continues to experience hot weather conditions in areas where rain has not yet made an impact. Sriganganagar remained the hottest location in Rajasthan, recording a maximum temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius. It was followed by Bikaner at 38.3 degrees and Jaisalmer at 38 degrees Celsius.

The arrival of the monsoon and the expected low-pressure movement is likely to bring much-needed relief to farmers and residents awaiting consistent rainfall after patchy showers over the past few weeks.

The Met Department has advised residents to stay updated with local weather alerts, especially in areas forecasted to receive heavy rain. Authorities are also preparing for possible waterlogging or flood-like situations in vulnerable districts, as monsoon activity is expected to intensify in the coming days.

With the monsoon gaining momentum, Rajasthan is gearing up for a wetter start to July after weeks of heat and sporadic rain.