DRDO guest house manager held for spying for Pakistan's ISI in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer DRDO conducts tests and trials of missiles and weapons in Pokaran firing range in Jaisalmer, and experts and officials involved in the process stay in the guest house.

Jaisalmer:

The manager of a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) guest house was detained in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan on suspicion of spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, police said Tuesday. The guest house is located near the Chandan Field Firing Range in Jaisalmer.

Mahendra Prasad, a resident of Uttarakhand's Almora, was allegedly leaking sensitive military information related to India's defence operations to Pakistani operatives for years, according to news agency ANI official sources.

"He was detained on Monday. A joint interrogation will be conducted today," Superintendent of Police, Jaisalmer. He is suspected to have provided sensitive information related to strategic operations and activities in the region, Abhishek Shivhare said.

DRDO guest house hosts top Indian defence scientists, experts

As per the official sources, "Mahendra Singh had been posted at the guest house for the past four to five years and was suspected to have been involved in covert activities for a significant duration. He reportedly shared classified data, including military movements and defence trials, with the ISI across the border".

The DRDO guest house where the accused, Singh, was stationed plays a crucial role in India's defence ecosystem, as it frequently hosts defence scientists and experts involved in weapons and missile trials at the Pokhran Field Firing Range. The surrounding area includes active military zones of the Army and Air Force, making it a high-security region with continuous defence-related operations.

Intelligence agencies suspect that Singh had direct access to sensitive information due to his proximity to these activities and allegedly shared these details with Pakistan’s ISI operatives.

Sources further stated that the mobile number Mahendra Singh allegedly used to transmit information across the border may have been provided by the ISI agents operating within India.

(With agencies input)

Also Read:

Also Read: