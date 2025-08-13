DRDO guest house manager arrested for spying, leaking confidential information to Pakistan's ISI The accused, Mahendra Prasad (32), was employed as the manager of the DRDO Guest House at the Chandan Field Firing Range.

Jaisalmer:

Mahendra Prasad, a contractual manager at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Guest House near the Chandan Field Firing Range in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, was arrested on Tuesday by Rajasthan's CID Intelligence. He is accused of spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI, and sharing confidential and strategic national information across the border.

Prasad will be presented in court on Wednesday, where he will be taken on remand, and further interrogation will be conducted.

Was providing confidential info of DRDO scientists, Indian Army officers

Inspector General of Police CID (Security) Rajasthan, Dr Vishnukant, said that ahead of the state-level Independence Day celebrations, the CID Intelligence has been keeping a close watch on possible anti-national and subversive activities by foreign agents in the state.

During this surveillance, officials learned that Mahendra Prasad, a resident of Palyun in Almora, Uttarakhand, and a contractual manager at the DRDO Guest House near the Chandan Field Firing Range in Jaisalmer, was in contact with Pakistan's intelligence agency through social media and is providing confidential information related to the movement of DRDO scientists and Indian Army officers who come to Firing Range for missile and other weapons testing to Pakistan handlers.

On this, the suspect Mahendra Prasad was jointly interrogated by various intelligence agencies at Central Interrogation Centre, Jaipur and his mobile phone was technically tested. He was found to be providing sensitive information related to DRDO and the Indian Army to Pakistan handlers.

Arested on charges of espionage

A case was registered against Mahendra Prasad, son of Chaniram, age 32 years, on August 12 under the Official Secrets Act 1923, and he was arrested by CID Intelligence, Rajasthan, on charges of espionage.

The DRDO guest house where the accused, Singh, was stationed plays a crucial role in India's defence ecosystem, as it frequently hosts defence scientists and experts involved in weapons and missile trials at the Pokhran Field Firing Range. The surrounding area includes active military zones of the Army and Air Force, making it a high-security region with continuous defence-related operations.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: DRDO guest house manager held for spying for Pakistan's ISI in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Also Read: Operation Sindoor proves India can defend borders with BrahMos power, says DRDO chief