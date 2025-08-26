Dowry horror in Jodhpur: Woman teacher sets self, 3-year-old daughter on fire; both die A government school teacher first poured petrol in the house, and then she poured petrol on herself and her daughter. Police recovered a petrol can from the scene.

Jodhpur:

A tragic incident was reported from the Jodhpur district of Rajasthan, where a woman and her 3-year-old daughter were found in a suspiciously burnt condition at their home. The woman allegedly set herself and her daughter on fire. The woman's parents have alleged that she was facing dowry harassment, which may have driven her to the extreme step.

The case comes just days after the Greater Noida dowry murder, where a young woman, Nikkit Bhati, was allegedly burnt alive by her husband, Vipin, and his family in front of her son.

Woman and daughter were burnt alive

Sanju Bishnoi, a government school teacher, succumbed to severe burn injuries on Saturday at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, and her three-year-old daughter, Yashasvi, was burnt alive on Friday at their home in Sarnada village located in Dangiyawas police station area of ​​Jodhpur.

According to police, Sanju returned from school on Friday and later locked herself inside the house. She allegedly poured petrol on a dining table chair inside her home, doused herself and her daughter, and set them on fire. Both were engulfed in flames and collapsed to the floor, where Yashasvi was burnt alive. Sanju suffered critical burns and died the following day. Police recovered a petrol can from the scene.

Sanju had been married to Dilip Bishnoi for 10 years, and her parents had alleged that she was facing dowry harassment, which may have driven her to the extreme step.

Family alleges dowry harassment

The grieving parents of the deceased teacher have alleged that her in-laws repeatedly harassed her for dowry, ultimately forcing her to take the extreme step. The family also claimed that there was a dispute between Sanju and her in-laws around four to five months ago. The police registered a case and started an investigation.

Sanju's father, Omaram Bishnoi, said that her daughter returned home from school on August 22 around 1:00 pm. She was upset with the constant harassment from her in-laws, and she committed this incident.

Investigating officer Mandore ACP Nagendra Kumar said Sanju Bishnoi's family has lodged a case at Dangiyawas police station against her husband and in-laws, accusing them of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide through constant mental torture. The case has been registered against husband Dilip, father-in-law Ganpat, and mother-in-law Lila.

(Input: Chandrashekhar Vyas)

Also Read: 22-year-old pregnant woman dies under suspicious circumstances, family alleges dowry harassment

Also Read: Greater Noida dowry murder case: Nikki's three in-laws sent to 14-day judicial custody