Decomposed bodies of young couple found hanging in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

In a tragic incident, the decomposed bodies of a man and a woman were found hanging from a tree in a forest in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district on Monday.

The police said, the victims identified as Sushil Meena, 22, from Khardiya village, and Yogita Meena, 20, from Durjanpur village, were allegedly in a relationship for two years. However, they faced strong opposition from the woman's family, who arranged her marriage to another man earlier this year.

About the incident

The chronology of the incident began on Friday, July 12, when Yogita’s father-in-law came to take her back from her parents' home only to find that she had already left. On the same day, Sushil had also left his home on his bike. Their bodies were discovered by a passerby on Saturday evening.

Significantly, Bhalta Station House Officer Kishore Shekhawat said that the couple had likely committed suicide on Friday by hanging themselves from a tree after leaving their bike about 1.3 km away in the forest, from where it was recovered. No suicide note was found with the couple.

A case has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (requiring police to enquire and report on suicides, etc.), and the bodies have been handed over to the family members after a post-mortem on Monday morning, he added.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that only days before of the incident, Sushil had posted a video on Instagram of himself with Yogita. In the short video, he said, "Sara zamaana jalega, jab mera pyaar mere saath chalega" (The entire world will be jealous when my love walks with me).

Further, none of couple's family members have alleged any foul play in their deaths.