Rajasthan: 19-year-old Dalit youth alleges unnatural sex, assault and urinating on him by two men The incident took place in Sikar's Fatehpur area on April 8 but an FIR was lodged in the matter on April 16 after the teenager's family lodged a police complaint.

Jaipur:

A 19-year-old Dalit youth from Rajasthan's Sikar district has alleged that he was sexually assaulted, urinated on, and beaten by two men, police said on Sunday. The incident reportedly occurred on April 8 in the Fatehpur area of Sikar, but an FIR was registered on April 16 after the teenager's family filed a complaint with the police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Arvind Kumar said, "We have registered an FIR in the matter. Medical examination of the victim has been done and his statement has been recorded. The matter is being investigated."

He further said that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Accused also filmed the act

As per the complaint, the 19-year-old had gone out to watch a wedding procession in his village on April 8 when the two accused called him to a bus stand under the guise of needing help.

The two then took him to a secluded location and hit him, including on his private parts, forced him to remove his clothes and performed unnatural sex on him, the complaint stated. "They were drunk. They hit me with a bottle, urinated on me and used casteist slurs," the victim alleged, adding that the accused also recorded a video of their acts and "threatened" to share it on social media if he told anyone about the incident.

According to the complainant, the accused intended to harm his father, who is currently abroad.

Opposition targets BJP govt

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully targeted the BJP government over the incident, saying that it has exposed the real law and order situation in the state "The trauma was so severe that the young man was unable to register a complaint for eight days," Gehlot said.

Jully said, "This is the reality of today's Rajasthan. A Dalit youth was kidnapped, beaten, sodomised, urinated upon and threatened. It is not a film scene, it is a shameful reality."

(With PTI inputs)

