Rajasthan: Dalit men allegedly beaten over 'temple entry' in Churu

Tensions flared in Rajasthan's Churu district after a group of Dalit men was allegedly assaulted while trying to enter a temple during a religious procession in Sadasar village, police said. The incident, which occurred on Sunday, led to protests outside the local police station on Monday.

According to an FIR lodged by Kanaram Meghwal, the incident took place on Sunday evening during a religious procession held after the conclusion of a 'Bhagwat Katha'.

"The 'shobhayatra' (procession) was taken out from the recital venue to a nearby temple, and when Meghwal and a few others were entering the shrine for 'darshan', they were stopped by some villages, including Surdas Swami, Shankarlal, Himmat Kumar and Anil," the FIR said.

The complainant alleged that the accused stopped them from entering the temple solely because they were Dalits, and physically assaulted them.

However, DSP Satyanarayan Godara offered a different account, saying there was heavy crowding at the temple entrance and Meghwal and others were asked to wait, when an argument between the two groups escalated into a clash. "A case has been registered against four persons who are absconding. A search is on to trace them," the DSP said.

