'Conspiracy to remove CM Bhajan Lal Sharma is going on from Rajasthan to Delhi': Ashok Gehlot

Jodhpur:

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday (June 25) claimed that a conspiracy is going on to remove current CM Bhajan Lal Sharma from his post. According to Gehlot, the plot is being orchestrated by some leaders within Sharma's own party, with coordination happening between Rajasthan and Delhi.

What did Ashok Gehlot say?

Addressing the media at Jodhpur Circuit House on Wednesday morning, Gehlot claimed, "A conspiracy is underway to remove Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma from office. Certain leaders within Sharma's own party, operating both in Rajasthan and Delhi, are orchestrating the plan. The entire planning has been done. We have repeatedly warned the Chief Minister about this, but he is not taking our concerns seriously."

Expressing concern for Sharma, the senior Congress leader said that a young leader has been given an opportunity in Rajasthan, but Sharma is still unaware of the conspiracy being hatched behind his back to oust him. Gehlot remarked that instead of supporting the new CM, some members of his own party are trying to bring him down.

Who is Bhajan Lal Sharma?

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma is an MLA from Sanganer. 56-year-old Sharma won the Sanganer constituency in the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly Election by defeating Congress candidate Pushpendra Bhardwaj with a margin of 48,081 votes. Sharma also served as the Rajasthan General Secretary for the Bharatiya Janata Party four times.

He is originally from Bharatpur and holds a master's degree in political science. Sharma, a Brahmin leader, has been working in the organisation for a long time. He has been working as the party's State General Secretary for a long time. In the recently concluded Assembly election, the BJP fielded him from a safe seat like Sanganer in Jaipur. He was preferred over the sitting MLA from this constituency. He is considered close to both the Sangh and the organisation.

