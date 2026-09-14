Congress emerges largest party in Pali Municipal Corporation, independents hold the key

Pali:

The results of the 65 wards of the Pali Municipal Corporation elections have been announced by the Election Commission, and the picture is now completely clear. Congress emerged as the largest party with 29 seats, while the BJP has won 21 wards. However, the independent candidates have bagged 15 seats, making the overall electoral equation interesting. While Congress may be ahead in terms of numbers, it may still need the support of independents to reach power in the municipal corporation. This is why, even after winning the elections, holding power seems unlikely for Congress.

15 independents to decide the power of Pali

A majority in the Pali Municipal Corporation requires the support of 33 councillors. Congress currently holds 29 seats, placing it four steps away from a majority. On the other hand, the BJP, having won 21 seats, trails Congress, but it has the opportunity to change the power dynamics by aligning with independents. The 15 independent councillors have now assumed a crucial role in this entire political game. This is why, after the results are announced, close attention will be paid to the independent councillors' next move. If four or more of these councillors join Congress, Congress could reach a majority. However, if a significant portion of the independents join the BJP, Congress, despite being the largest party, could lose power in the municipal corporation.

BJP rebels are now kingmakers

Several independent candidates were also in the fray in this election, having rebelled against the BJP after being denied a ticket. Now, the victory of some of these candidates could provide a source of hope for the BJP. Following the election results, political activity is likely to increase between the two parties to woo these councilors. However, the final stance of these independents is unclear. They could support either the Congress or the BJP, or they could play a role in the formation of the board with their own conditions. In such a situation, the decision of the 15 independent councilors could prove decisive in deciding the next government of the Pali Municipal Corporation.

All eyes are now on mayor’s post

This time, the Pali Municipal Corporation is set to have a female mayor. With the formation of the board, political activity surrounding the mayoral position is expected to intensify. From the BJP, the names of Namita Bubakiya from Ward 33, Khushboo Lodha from Ward 23, and Sharda Bohra from Ward 1 are being discussed. From the Congress camp, Rajbala Hingad from Ward 38, Sumitra Jain from Ward 34, and Leela Chaudhary from Ward 11 are among the potential contenders. Currently, the Congress is the largest party, but the real decision will be made by the independents. In Pali, the question isn't just who wins the most seats, but who the 15 independents support. This decision will determine whether the municipal corporation goes to the Congress or the BJP manages to turn the tables.

Mayors and chairpersons will be elected on September 21

It should be noted that the Mayors and chairpersons will be elected on September 21, while deputy mayors, deputy chairpersons and municipal vice-presidents will be elected on September 22. In the earlier municipal elections held between November 2019 and February 2021, Rajasthan had 196 urban local bodies comprising 7,500 wards and after the elections for mayors and chairpersons, the Congress controlled 123 of the 196 bodies and the BJP controlled 64, while Independents and other parties headed nine. However, the number of urban local bodies has increased after the creation of new municipalities, the expansion and reorganisation of existing urban areas and delimitation.

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Pali Municipal Corporation Election 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners