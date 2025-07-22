Cobra family spotted in Udaipur hotel garden, 18 snakelets rescued safely | WATCH The incident came to light when hotel staff noticed snakes emerging from behind a pile of junk in the garden area. They immediately alerted Dr Chaman Singh Chauhan from the Wild Animal Rescue Centre.

Udaipur:

A spine-chilling scene emerged from Rajasthan's Udaipur district that could send shivers down anyone's spine. In an unusual and alarming sight, a group of 18 cobra snakelets was found in the garden of a hotel located in the heart of the Sevashram city. Alongside the young ones was a fully grown adult cobra, guarding them.

Staff left shocked and alarmed

As per details, the incident came to light when hotel staff noticed snakes emerging from behind a pile of junk in the garden area. They immediately alerted Dr Chaman Singh Chauhan from the Wild Animal Rescue Centre. Upon receiving the information, Dr Chauhan reached the spot, and as the debris was carefully cleared, one cobra after another began to appear -- ultimately revealing one large cobra and 18 of its newly hatched offspring.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

The incident left the hotel staff stunned and alarmed. All the snakes were safely rescued by Dr Chauhan and later released into the wild. According to him, cobras usually lay between 12 to 20 eggs at a time. The baby snakes found in the hotel garden appeared to have hatched just a few days ago.

Adult Cobra protects its young

He also noted that it was a relief that the adult cobra did not harm any of its offspring — a rare occurrence, as cobras are known to sometimes eat their own young. In this case, however, the adult seemed to have protected them, ensuring all 18 snakelets were unharmed and safely rescued, Dr Chauhan added.

(Inputs from Bhagwan Prajapat)

