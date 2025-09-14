Caught on camera: Narrow escape for man as truck's tyre bursts at Jaipur toll plaza Jaipur: The video of the incident has gone viral, in which the toll official, wearing a blue t-shirt, can be seen sitting inside the booth and working on the computer. However, the tyre of a truck burst suddenly.

A toll official working at the Hingonia toll plaza in Rajasthan's Jaipur had a narrow escape after a tyre of a truck burst, causing a huge explosion and shattering the glass of the booth. The incident took place on Saturday at booth number 6 of the toll plaza.

The video of the incident has gone viral, in which the toll official, wearing a blue t-shirt, can be seen sitting inside the booth and working on the computer. However, the tyre of a truck burst suddenly. The explosion was so strong that it shattered booth number 6 completely, but fortunately, the toll official didn't get injured.

The incident triggered panic among the locals. Fortunately, no other person was also injured in the incident.

7 killed in Jaipur accident

In a separate incident, seven people of two families lost their lives after the car in which they were travelling met with an accident in Jaipur. The families were returning from Haridwar after performing the last rites of a deceased relative, but their car suddenly lost control and fell off the Ring Road into a waterlogged underpass.

According to the police, the accident took place on Saturday night. "All seven passengers of the car were found dead inside. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem... It came to light only on Sunday afternoon when the damaged car was noticed in the underpass," Shivdaspura SHO Surendra Saini said.

Those who lost their lives have been identified as Ramraj Vaishnav, a resident of Vatika, Sanganer; his wife Madhu; their son Rudra; Ramraj's relative Kaluram from Kekri, Ajmer; Kaluram's wife Seema; their son Rohit; and Gajraj.