Caught on cam: Youth electrocuted by streetlight pole outside school in Jaipur Jaipur: The incident has raised serious questions about civic negligence and electrical safety in public spaces, especially in high-footfall zones like school areas. Locals are demanding accountability from the responsible departments to ensure such incidents are not repeated.

Jaipur:

In a shocking incident, a young man preparing for competitive exams lost his life after coming into contact with an electrified streetlight pole in Jaipur’s Bajaj Nagar area. The pole was located right outside Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Victim identified as Vikas Vishnoi

The deceased has been identified as Vikas Vishnoi, a native of Sanchore, who was in Jaipur to prepare for competitive examinations. He was walking past the pole when he accidentally touched it and was electrocuted on the spot.

Initial confusion at the scene

Eyewitnesses were initially unaware of what had happened. It wasn’t until Vikas’s body was seen floating near the base of the pole that bystanders realised something was wrong. The police were called immediately to the scene.

Declared dead at hospital

Police rushed Vikas to Jaipuria Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Authorities are now investigating how the pole became live and why safety protocols were not in place.

Negligence suspected

The incident has raised serious questions about civic negligence and electrical safety in public spaces, especially in high-footfall zones like school areas. Locals are demanding accountability from the responsible departments to ensure such incidents are not repeated.

22-year-old found dead behind home in Harmara area

In a heartbreaking incident, a 22-year-old youth preparing for competitive exams died by suicide in Jaipur’s Harmara area. The youth, identified as Rohan Chaudhary, allegedly ended his life by slashing his wrist and jumping off the third floor of his house on Saturday night.

Family away, tragedy unfolds quietly

Rohan, a resident of Shiva Nagar, lived with his family. On the night of the incident, his father, Sheeshram Chaudhary, a retired Army personnel, was away visiting Kalyanpura village in Sikar. Rohan had dinner as usual and retired to his room on the third floor.

Jumped onto neighbour's roof after slashing wrist

According to Assistant Sub-Inspector Pramod Kumawat, Rohan allegedly used a blade to cut his wrist before jumping onto the roof of a neighbouring house situated behind his own. The tragic sequence of events went unnoticed through the night.

Body discovered in morning, no suicide note found

The next morning, a local resident discovered the body and informed Rohan’s mother, who was returning from a nearby temple. By the time the family reached the spot, Rohan had already succumbed to his injuries.

Police investigation on

Police reached the scene and began an investigation with the assistance of a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team. While evidence was collected from the location, no suicide note was recovered. Authorities are continuing their inquiry to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.