CAG flags Rs 195 crore liquor revenue loss in Rajasthan excise department, calls for strict recovery The CAG's findings reveal large-scale irregularities in Rajasthan's excise department with revenue losses mounting to Rs 195 crore. The report strongly recommends strict recovery measures and tighter compliance with excise laws to prevent such lapses in the future.

Jaipur:

A major financial irregularity has come to light in Rajasthan as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) flagged a staggering Rs 195 crore revenue loss in the state excise department. As per details, the CAG has recommended strong action and urged the government to ensure strict compliance with policies, laws and rules to recover the losses. According to the CAG report, the department must follow regulations while levying fees and penalties. The audit pointed out that during 2021-22, as many as 7,512 cases related to 2,663 liquor contractors were scrutinised. Shocking irregularities were found in nearly 72 per cent of these cases, as per the report.

Huge loss from license and excise fees

The report revealed that under-recovery of excise and license fees alone caused a loss of Rs 100.96 crore across 1,908 cases. Lapses were also noted in the collection of license fees, penalties and interest on foreign liquor and beer.

Computerised systems under question

Notably, discrepancies were also exposed in the department's computerised system and ledger reports. The report stated that short collection of additional fees resulted in a Rs 72.88 crore loss across 1,954 cases. Similarly, 1,190 cases involving foreign liquor and beer accounted for a Rs 15.25 crore shortfall.

Losses from delayed payments and damage

The CAG further highlighted that excess damage to liquor and beer led to a loss of Rs 34 lakh. In 267 cases, delayed payments from contractors were not recovered which caused an additional Rs 5.98 crore revenue loss, as per the report.

ALSO READ: Delhi govt considers lowering legal age for drinking beer from 25 to 21, here's why