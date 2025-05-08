Indian air defence system destroys over 70 missiles after Pakistan attempts to target Jaisalmer Pakistan attempted a missile strike on Jaisalmer, prompting a rapid response from Indian air defence systems, which intercepted the incoming projectiles. No casualties or damage have been reported so far, with the region remaining on high alert amid ongoing border tensions.

Jaisalmer:

Pakistan attempted a missile strike on the Jaisalmer region late Thursday, prompting a swift response from India's air defence systems. The region's air defence systems have been fully activated to intercept and neutralise incoming threats. Over 70 missiles have been destroyed mid-air, preventing any damage to ground targets, sources said.

The area remains on high alert as security forces monitor the situation closely.

Reports indicate intense shelling in the Jaisalmer area, with multiple drones and missile strikes intercepted and destroyed before they could reach their targets. The air safety systems in the region have been actively neutralising these aerial threats to prevent any significant escalation.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma convened a high-level meeting at his residence on Thursday evening to assess the border situation amid escalating tensions. The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General of Police, DG Intelligence, and ADG Law and Order, officials said.